George Mason’s America Offers Citizens A Pathway For a Better Economic Future

SUNSET BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurie Thomas Vass, a constitutional economist, has published a new book about what kind of economy comes next, after the collapse of the United States, into a centralized, totalitarian tyranny.
“We go beyond the back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans in the daily media to describe why the original revolutionary patriots of America, in 1776, had a better idea for the new nation than Madison’s 1787 framework of rules,” said Vass.
She explains that many conservative citizens realize that something has gone terribly wrong in the American society, but do not have answers on how to fix the defects.
“We reach back, to 1776, in American history to resurrect the state sovereignty constitutional legacy and egalitarian philosophy of George Mason, who we consider to be the authentic leader of the American Spirit of Liberty,” she said.
“Our book argues that American middle class and working class citizens would have been better off if Mason’s idea of constitutional state sovereignty had been implemented, rather than Madison’s centralized framework that permanently elevated the financial interest of wealthy citizens over the interest of common citizens,” Vass explained
The book provides a synthesis of Mason’s political philosophy, with James Buchanan’s rules for constructing a new constitution, with Joseph Schumpeter’s concept of entrepreneurial capitalism.
Schumpeter’s economic model of entrepreneurial capitalism in the book is aimed at vanquishing the logical flaw in the Marxist Democrat vision of society, which is silent on how their communist society operates, under their concept of social justice.
The book explains that the American Marxists covertly offer the economic model of crony Chinese corporatism, where citizens are slaves to the Communist elite.
“With the advent of artificial intelligence in production techniques and more robot automated production, we believe that a better economic future for American citizens lies in the direction of hundreds and thousands of new small businesses, where individual citizens can command their own financial destiny and obtain financial wealth and happiness,” Vass concluded.
About Gabby Press. www.gabbypress.com Gabby Press is short for The Great American Business & Economics Press, the imprint publishing company for books written by Laurie Thomas Vass. She has written 14 books about individual liberty and entrepreneurial capitalism. She is currently ranked in the top .006 of over 1 million economists on the Social Science Research Network, a global platform of scholarly economic articles.
