Internationally acclaimed drilling engineer Mcfrancis Idemudia celebrates 25-year career in oil & gas industry

Internationally recognized global sales and commercial manager for a major multinational oil and gas services company recently surpassed 25 years of service.
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mcfrancis Idemudia, internationally recognized global sales and commercial manager for a major multinational oil and gas services company, recently reached a significant milestone in his career. He just surpassed 25 years of exceptional success and professional growth in this field. Idemudia brings broad experience and extraordinary ability in drilling engineering, project management and global sales and marketing a in the natural gas industry, exploration and development areas. He has years of proven successes creating solutions for customer drilling complexes and extended reach wells and unmatched technical and analytical skills. In his current role, Idemudia is responsible for managing large commercial accounts, tenders and contracts.
His contributions are significant, helping to create drilling solutions for his customers, grow sales for his company and increase customer satisfaction with existing clients, who are leaders in the oilfield industry. He is also very adept at building strong bonds with prospective clients through his savvy business acumen and successful business development skills that help lead the way to future deals. His career started in Nigeria and his positions took him to Norway, Angola, Houston, Abu Dhabi and most recently back to the Houston area.
He is experienced in all drilling environments (ultra-deep, deep, Shallow water and land) and has deep knowledge in measurement while drilling, logging while drilling, directional drilling engineering in the field of extended reach drilling, high temperature and high-pressure drilling and through tubing rotary drilling. His high-quality drilling engineering services have consistently demonstrated great technical and analytical skills in delivering solutions and field designs that are economically viable.
Idemudia and his team are responsible for the planning, design review and execution of complex and extended reach drilling projects all over the world. He and his team are able to reduce the project well delivery cost by designing wells that are safer, cheaper, and faster to drill while introducing practices that increase drilling performance, resulting in customers saving several million dollars.
He has received high praise and accolades from his coworkers for overreaching goals and accepting and overcoming challenges. Senior Drilling Engineer Henny Gunawan, who has known Idemudia for more than 20 years refers to him as one of an elite number of people who has risen to the very top of the field of drilling engineers specializing in project management and business development based upon predictive well modeling. She notes that Idemudia is internationally and nationally acclaimed in this area.
Colleague Sola Oluwadare, who has also worked with Idemudia for more than 20 years, lauds Idemudia stating that Mcfrancis’ experience in drilling engineering and overall industry knowledge coupled with technical acumen and attention to details are a rarity in this field. He describes him as highly respected and at the very top of his field because of his technical abilities and commitment to knowledge sharing and excellence in service quality.
Idemudia is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the American Association of Drilling Engineers and holds an engineering degree from Ambrose Ali University.
