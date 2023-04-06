2nd Watch Achieves Cloud Financial Management Distinction in AWS Cloud Operations Competency

The AWS Premier Tier Services Partner was recognized for its expertise in Cloud Financial Management
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2nd Watch, a global cloud services company and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the category Cloud Financial Management. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solutions areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, 2nd Watch has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.
IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations
The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. 2nd Watch follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in Cloud Financial Management. AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan for optimized cloud spend management from day one with services, tooling, and resources. Customers can organize and track cloud cost and usage, implement cost controls, plan better through budgeting and forecasts, and further improve cost efficiency with resource utilization and purchase strategy optimizations.
2nd Watch has been helping AWS customers optimize their cloud spend since 2010. The firm takes a holistic approach to cloud economics and follows the FinOps Foundation’s Principles to ensure customers’ cloud environments run as efficiently as possible. 2nd Watch’s experienced data scientists and architects use its proprietary Innovation Scoring system to help customers identify opportunities for optimization and modernization in a data-driven way.
“Every company we talk to is focused on optimizing its use of cloud infrastructure and related services,” said Mary Fellows - Head of Cloud Economics at 2nd Watch. “Companies know that a thoughtful approach to cloud operations management can save them money while enhancing security and innovation. We are excited to earn the new AWS Cloud Operations Competency and continue our work with AWS customers.”
In addition to being an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, 2nd Watch is an audited and approved AWS Managed Service Provider and has achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Financial Services Competency, AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency, and AWS Migration and Modernization Competency designations.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About 2nd Watch
2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Cloud Advisory, Cloud Modernization, Data Insights, Cloud Economics, Cloud Security, and Cloud Operations - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high-performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth, and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business-critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com.
