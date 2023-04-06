Miguel Torruco, Mexico Minister of Tourism is Recognized for his Work Strengthening Travel between US and Mexico

Jorge Franz, with Houston First, presents the Award on behalf of Houston Travel Fest to Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism of Mexico Miguel Torruco receives Award for Mis Raíces and Toca Puertas from representatives of Houston First and Houston Travel Fest

Houston, TX. During the celebrations of the 47 Tianguis Turístico, Mexico´s top travel trade show, that took place in Mexico City this past March, Jorge Franz, Senior VP of Tourism and Trade Relations of Houston First, recognized, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the Houston Travel Fest, Mexico´s Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués for his landmark Programs Operación Toca Puertas and Mis Raíces, (Knock on Doors and My Roots Programs) whose purpose has been to strengthen US-Mexico relations through tourism, bringing closer the travel industries of both countries.

“We are proud to recognize Mexico´s Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués for his continued efforts in bringing the US and Mexico closer through tourism. Travel is the best way to get two peoples to know, understand and love each other. And following the spirit of Secretary Torruco’s programs, Toca Puertas and Mis Raíces was that we created the Houston Travel Fest, providing a space cultures, food, music, heritage and travel from both countries can meet and connect. We want to excite the Texas and US consumer with both the US and Mexico´s travel products,” said Jorge Cadena, President of the Organizing Committee of the Houston Travel Fest. “Houston is the ideal place to host the largest travel show in the US and we are excited that we are coming together to bring these amazing experiences to future travelers and help them put together unforgettable vacation”, added.

Houston Travel Fest, a brand-new consumer and travel trade show, will make its debut in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center, September 29-October 1, 2023. The premiere event is anticipated to draw more than 15,000 avid travelers who are looking to plan and book their next vacation in the United States, Mexico and beyond.

“The vision for Houston Travel Fest is to connect and excite travelers from Houston, the state of Texas, and beyond, with the variety of products, packages, routes, hotels, cruises that are available for purchase or reservation from Mexico, United States and beyond,” Jorge Cadena, Houston Travel Fest President of the Organizing Committee. “Houston provides such an ideal venue to host a travel event of this magnitude, and we look forward to providing attendees with all the tools they need to secure their next travel destination.”

The three-day event will include networking opportunities, direct-to-consumer sales, food, wine, and more. Exhibitors also will be showcasing a wide range of binational travel products and experiences offered from well over 50 destinations and more than 200 hotel properties.

Additionally, attendees will find multiple onsite activations that showcase the rich culture, diversity, arts, culinary, and live music of both countries.

"There’s no better place than Houston to host the first consumer and travel trade show between the United States and Mexico. The Houston Travel Fest will provide a unique opportunity for individuals and businesses to connect, as well as provide exposure to a range of products and experiences. Already one of the busiest travel regions in the world, this is certainly a win-win for destinations on both sides of the border," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

With two major airports and an active cruise port in Galveston, Houston’s geographic location positions the city as a convenient and important gateway for international travelers. Adding to its accessibility are the multiple airlines which provide direct air service from 21 cities in Mexico to Houston.

“We are pleased event organizers have chosen Houston as the host city for this inaugural event,” said Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First Corporation. “With Mexico remaining a key focus for the Houston market, events such as Houston Travel Fest will be important initiatives that help drive tourism and trade between the two countries.”

Whether it is a family vacation, wedding, beach getaway, or luxury experience with friends, the first annual Houston Travel Fest is positioned to be an excellent resource for consumers and travel industry professionals alike.

To connect with travel experts or to learn more about opportunities for tour operators and destination wholesalers, please contact: info@houstontravelfest.com.

###



MEDIA CONTACT:

Jorge Cadena

jorge@smartsmarketing.com

832-948-4440