Allen University Senior was 1 of 3 Scholars to Represent the US in United Kingdom

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University Criminal Justice Senior and AURISE Ambassador, Taelor Jackson presented a scholarly research paper entitled "The Drug Plague: The Impact of Faulty Drug Regulations in The Criminal Justice System," at the 6th International Conference on Research in Social Sciences at the University of Oxford, Said Business School in Oxford, the United Kingdom on March 25, 2023. Taelor was one of three scholars presenting from the United States among scholars from 27 other countries. She competed for an opportunity for her research to be published in the journal produced by the annual meeting.

Taelor was supported by The Office of The President at Allen University, Office of Academic Affairs, Social Sciences Department, Dr. Willie Thompson (Research Advisor) and the Allen University Restore and Inspire Student Excellence Initiative.

"We are extremely proud of Ms. Jackson as she not only represented Allen University very well on a global platform, but scholars of the United States as well."-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President Allen University

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character.

Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.

