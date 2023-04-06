Minister’s statement on March Labour Force Survey

CANADA, April 6 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement on the release of Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey for March 2023:

“With the first signs of spring and following steady overall job increases this year, B.C. job numbers in March remained consistent, despite the ripple effects of global economic uncertainty that are being felt around the world.

“B.C continues to remain resilient with the second-lowest unemployment rate among provinces at 4.5%. So far in 2023, B.C. has added 14,300 jobs, 5,300 of those in the private sector.

“We are tackling head-on the labour shortage businesses are facing through the Future Ready Plan with $480 million over three years, so people can get the skills they need to get that great job they are after, and businesses can recruit and retain employees to help them expand and grow. It will also include new funding to help businesses find and implement technology and practical solutions to prepare for a changing global economy.

“Through our StrongerBC Economic Plan, we are driving innovation to move our province forward with clean and inclusive growth. We are experiencing growth in the mining and mineral exploration sector, a foundational part of B.C.’s economy, providing more than 30,000 good, family-supporting jobs throughout the province.

“With three gold mines expected to begin production by the end of 2024, it’s clear that B.C. is a resource destination of choice for investors concerned about environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes.

“This type of leadership supports the StrongerBC Economic Plan’s ESG mission. Our Trade Diversification Strategy will further support B.C. businesses to have access to new markets and to strengthen and grow existing partnerships.

“We know there are likely more turbulent times ahead as we prepare to face a global economic storm. We will continue to invest in people and businesses through our bold StrongerBC Economic Plan to build an equitable, sustainable and resilient economy for all British Columbians.”

Learn More:

To find out more about the Stronger BC For Everyone: B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/

To find out more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/