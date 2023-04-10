Dan McQueen, U.S. Senate Candidate, promotes Junior Engineering Club for BAP (Break Addiction Partnership) America

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,280 in the last 365 days.
Dan McQueen, Candidate for U. S. Senate in Texas has launched a BAP American program of S.T.E.M. around a Virtual Junior Engineering Club, Air Force One.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan McQueen, Candidate for U.S. Senate Texas in the 2024 election, is promoting a Junior Engineer Program. BAP (Break Addiction Partnership) is a focus of McQueen’s campaign as he is directly promoting a Virtual S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) outreach program to all youth activity location across TEXAS. “I believe that the pathway to helping with homeless, addiction, and Uniting America is by advancing the purpose of our youth and families through many programs. By providing an Air Force One Jr. Engineering Program at no charge to Youth groups, Martial Arts studios, Churches, Day Cares and all locations Virtually. We expand the ability to Elevate our Texas Youth in actual purposeful directions that allows them to enhance their future. This allows us to reach into the inner city and low income areas of all our major cities to help uplift those that might not have opportunity in their neighborhoods.” This program is Virtual and will be conducted over the summer to provide a directed pathway for our youth, engineering and business growth in our future. The Current NEW VC-25B Air Force One Presidential Aircrafts are in progress of development in San Antonio with Boeing Aircraft. This program is not affiliated with any Boeing Company activity. It is a Junior Engineering Club to promote the technology related to the growing Aviation Industry. McQueen is planning to hold Summer Martial Arts in the Park programs to promote fitness in communities and also advance martial arts talent for his up coming Danny McQ goes to Washington movie. Events are planned at Cowboys in San Antonio for the 23 July 2023 talent, martial arts and promotional program.
Dan McQueen
McQueen for Senate
email us here