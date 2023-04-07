"Emerging artist Benjamin Lewis promises to captivate audiences with upcoming single "KILL"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benjamin Lewis, an up-and-coming artist, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated single "KILL." It is the second single from his EP, which features four songs that showcase his talents and versatility as an artist.
Lewis has been working tirelessly for the past year to create a unique EP representing himself as an artist and person. Each song on the EP explores different genres and styles, yet they all speak the same language and share much in common. Lewis took this concept one step further by filming music videos for each song in the exact location, with him wearing the same outfit, to create a cohesive story.
"I'm excited to share my story through my music," said Lewis. "I’ve gone through many struggles in my life, some are implied and implemented in my writing and musical production, and I worked hard to overcome them and become a better version of myself. I believe many people can relate to my stories, and I want to make a difference in this world through my music."
Lewis believes in the importance of diversity and encourages listeners to celebrate their individuality rather than hide it. When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Lewis shared that he finds it challenging to be himself while trying to please everyone else. However, he believes that being true to oneself is a personal choice that ultimately leads to a more fulfilling life.
At the heart of Benjamin Lewis's latest single, "KILL," is a powerful message of self-expression and authenticity. The song responds to societal pressures and expectations, often forcing individuals to conform to a narrow set of rules and expectations.
His creative process when writing the song and filming the video for "KILL" was dynamic and inspiring. Lewis had an idea for weeks, with only one line in mind: "they're tryna kill." He recorded it and put it in loops, improvising until most of the song was ready. He finished writing the last part of the song 30 minutes before going to the studio to record it.
The music video for "KILL" continues the theme of the "Waiting for a Sign" music video, showcasing Lewis's journey of self-discovery and self-expression. In the "Waiting for a Sign" video, Lewis sheds the layers and finally shows his true self to the world; in the “KILL” music video, he now faces resistance from the oppressive situation around him.
The dissonance between his state of mind and his situation is a powerful visual representation of the message in the song, encouraging listeners to embrace their individuality and celebrate diversity. Lewis's creative process is a testament to his dedication to his craft, and it's no surprise that his music and videos resonate with fans profoundly.
The music video for "KILL" will be released simultaneously and is a must-watch for any music fan. Lewis is confident that this single will make an impact and garner attention from the music industry.
Through his music, Lewis aims to inspire fans to embrace their unique qualities and confidently pursue their passions. To stream “KILL,” watch the video, and learn more about Benjamin Lewis, visit his platforms below.
About Benjamin Lewis
What sets Benjamin Lewis apart from everyone else is his unique approach to music and the way it’s accompanied by very well-thought-of visuals. It’s the attention to detail, and the genuine passion Lewis brings that creates something special in his work. He hopes his music resonates with people and inspires them to shine and be their best selves.
