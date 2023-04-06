Web3 Pro VP of Customer Success Jeff Milligan to Speak at NFT.NYC

Jeff Milligan, VP of Customer Success at Web3 Pro, will speak at NFT.NYC on Community Marketing and Web3.

Web3 Pro, a web3 marketing technology platform for blue chip brands, has announced its VP of Customer Success will be speaking at NFT.NYC on Friday, April 14

Community marketing with web3 is the next logical evolution of marketing and of NFTs, given the power and utility behind NFTs.” — Jeff Milligan, VP of Customer Success at Web3 Pro

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3 Pro, a white-label web3 marketing technology platform for blue chip brands, has announced its VP of Customer Success, Jeff Milligan, will be speaking at NFT.NYC on Friday, April 14.

Milligan spent 14 years in management consulting with PwC and has 3 years of experience with web3. In 2022, he was a speaker at NFT.London, where he related how NFTs can be used to enrich customer data and generate actionable insights.

“Community marketing with web3 is the next logical evolution of marketing and of NFTs, given the power and utility behind NFTs,” said Milligan. “To succeed, brands need a healthy sense of imagination and a solid tech partner. We’re already seeing great results with web3-powered community marketing from industry pioneers like Lamborghini, Starbucks, and Nike.”

The session will cover community-based marketing, how web3 and NFTs are key to successful campaigns, implications of this paradigm shift for the marketing industry as a whole and finally, why creative and ad agencies need an NFT, loyalty, and engagement tech partner.

About Web3 Pro

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Web3 Pro Inc. is the only white-label, enterprise-grade web3 solution on the market, providing 9x stronger engagement and 5x higher purchase consideration to its clients. Web3 Pro's clients include Lamborghini, Ducati, Atari, Adidas, and Sotheby’s and the company board of advisors includes leaders across multiple industries.

About NFT.NYC

NFT.NYC has been committed to NFTs and web3 builders since 2018. Their values include giving the community a voice, bringing people together, educating the global community about the value of NFTs, and using the technology to create engagement that powers their community values. In 2022, NFT.NYC drew over 16,000 attendees from more than 70 countries.