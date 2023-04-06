Afternoon Showers Bring Heightened Risk of Roof Leaks to Florida Homes Damaged by Hurricane Ian

Florida Homeowners Experience Enduring Consequences of Hurricane Ian
Estimated damages from hurricane Ian for Collier County alone are $2.2 billion with $1.7 billion to residential properties and $492 million to commercial properties”
— National Weather Service. Gov
CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Floridians across the state are facing an increased risk of roof leaks during afternoon showers due to post-hurricane damage. After the powerful winds and torrential rains of recent hurricane Ian, thousands of roofs have been left with missing and, or damaged shingles, resulting in a greater likelihood of water seeping through. According to the National Weather Service. Gov, Post Hurricane Ian report shows that “estimated damages for Collier County alone are $2.2 billion with $1.7 billion to residential properties and $492 million to commercial properties”.
The importance of maintaining a secure roof cannot be understated. Without it, homeowners can face costly water damage inside the home as well as higher energy bills due to loss of insulation efficiency. In addition, even minor roof leaks can cause serious damage to a home, and one of the most common forms of damage is mold growth. Mold thrives in damp environments; it can be hazardous to the health of those exposed to it as well as damage the structural integrity of the home.
Homeowners who experienced hurricane damage should take extra caution to inspect roofs for any signs of wear that may lead to future leaks. If the roof was already in need of repairs after the hurricane, it is important to address those issues now to prevent further damage from occurring. To prevent further water damage, any missing or damaged shingles should be replaced and repaired as soon as possible. Additionally, it is important to keep gutters and downspouts clear of debris to direct water away from the roof and the foundation of the house.
To protect homes from further damage, it is highly recommended that homeowners utilize the services of a professional roofing contractor for all repairs or replacements needed after a hurricane. Professional contractors have experience with handling storm damage repairs and can provide reliable advice regarding which materials and methods will last the longest against future storms.
Homeowners affected by storms have a vital resource available in the form of public service adjusters for residential water damage claims. Florida-based residential public adjuster, Home Safe Claims recommends utilizing the expertise of a professional company to help property owners interpret insurance policy language, make sound decisions regarding claims, and provide an objective assessment of the damages to enable property owners to get the maximum amount from their claim.
With the right precautions taken ahead of time, Floridians can be better prepared for upcoming storms and minimize potential water damage inside the home this summer season.
