GeoAlert releases new region-specific Building footprints AI-models

GeoAlert has released new region-specific Building footprints models and unified them under the single Buildings pipeline. Currently, there are 3 global regions and 3 corresponding Building segmentation models, which will be further improved. Launching the processing, the actual regional model is selected based on user area of interest and are now available at both Mapflow Web and Mapflow QGIS plugin.

Geoalert is an international startup that develops an AI-powered SaaS platform called Mapflow.ai and promotes streaming services for Earth observation data.

