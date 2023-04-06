MaRynn Taylor Carries Jill Milan Art Deco Clutch to CMT Music Awards

Country singer MaRynn Taylor carried Jill Milan to the CMT Music Awards in Austin. Ms. Taylor was named by CMT to the Next Women of Country class of 2023 in January.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jill Milan®, a designer of luxury vegan fashion and accessories, announced singer MaRynn Taylor carried Jill Milan while attending the CMT Music Awards in Austin. Ms. Taylor, who in January was named by CMT to the Next Women of Country class of 2023, carried the Art Deco Clutch for the red-carpet appearance.

"We were delighted MaRynn carried Jill Milan's Art Deco for this appearance on the red carpet," said Jill Fraser, co-founder of Jill Milan. "The clutch paired with her gown for a beautiful look."

"Jill Milan's Art Deco Clutch conveys chicness and simplicity," said celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford, who assembled Ms. Taylor's outfit for the evening. "It was the perfect finishing touch to MaRynn's pink gown."

All Jill Milan products are free of animal-based materials such as leather, fur and wool. Ms. Fraser, a longtime vegan and supporter of animal-welfare initiatives, was inspired to found Jill Milan because she was unable to find high-quality, luxury handbags that were not made of leather or other animal-based materials. Jill Milan is a recipient of the Vegan Business of the Year award by Vegans Are Cool.

Jill Milan has appeared multiple times on the red carpets of Hollywood, New York and Europe. Celebrities carrying Jill Milan for red-carpet appearances include, Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence; Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld; Kerry Washington of television's "Scandal"; Joanne Frogatt of "Downton Abbey"; country music singers Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Country Music Awards Music Video of the Year winners Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of Maddie and Tae; Laila Ali, who carried the Laurel Canyon Clutch to the Soul Train Music Awards; actress Amy Poehler, who carried Jill Milan when she was both nominee and presenter for the Emmy Awards; and actress Fiona Gubelmann of television's "The Good Doctor."

Jill Milan handbags have drawn attention from influential fashion media. W Magazine covered Jill Milan in multiple issues, recognizing the Octagon Clutch and Art Deco Clutch in its "Most Wanted" feature, and The Zoe Report recognized the Newbury Street Portfolio for its ability "to go from the office to cocktail hour."

Jill Milan is a luxury provider of cruelty-free handbags, apparel and fashion accessories. Jill Milan handbags are crafted in Italy by artisans who have created handbags and accessories for some of Europe's best known fashion houses. All Jill Milan products are free of animal-derived materials, and the company contributes to animal-welfare organizations. Jill Milan, founded by Jill Fraser and Milan Lazich, is the only luxury handbag line entirely free of animal-derived materials which regularly appears on Hollywood's red carpets. Visit Jill Milan on the Web and follow Jill Milan on Facebook and on Instagram.

