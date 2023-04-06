CORRECTION: Beer Institute Releases Revised February 2023 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published a revised estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for February 2023 after finding an error. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused:

The February 2023 estimate is 11,400,000 barrels, an increase of 5.1% compared to February 2022 removals of 10,847,178.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,606,663 11,100,000 -4.4% -506,663 February 10,847,178 11,400,000 5.1% 552,822 YTD 22,453,841 22,500,000 0.2% 46,159

The March 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

