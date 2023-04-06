Life DeFi Partners with Validation Cloud to Offer Retail Decentralized Finance Users Convenient Staking Solution

Zug, Switzerland, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Life DeFi, a leading decentralized finance ecosystem, is proud to announce a new partnership with Validation Cloud, a Web3 infrastructure provider, to enable retail users to stake their digital assets directly from the Life DeFi Wallet mobile applications. The partnership will leverage Validation Cloud's validator nodes to provide a convenient, reliable, and secure staking solution for Life DeFi users.

Staking has become increasingly popular among digital asset investors seeking to earn passive income by holding their digital assets. However, many retail users face challenges when it comes to staking, including technical barriers and security risks. By partnering with Validation Cloud, Life DeFi aims to remove these barriers and make staking secure and accessible to a wider audience.

Validation Cloud's validator nodes are built on enterprise-grade infrastructure and offer best-in-class security and reliability, and with the fastest connectivity in the industry. This partnership will enable Life DeFi to leverage the power of Validation Cloud's infrastructure to provide a seamless staking experience for its users. Retail users on the Life DeFi platform will be able to stake their digital assets directly from the Life DeFi wallet mobile applications, without having to worry about managing their own nodes or wallets.

"We're excited to partner with Life DeFi to bring staking to a wider audience," said the Validation Cloud team. "Our validator nodes provide the highest level of security and reliability for staking, and we're thrilled to offer this technology to Life DeFi users. This partnership is a testament to the growing importance of staking in the crypto ecosystem, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this trend."

"We're excited to partner with Validation Cloud to offer our users a convenient and secure staking solution," said the Life DeFi team. "Staking is an important part of the decentralized finance ecosystem, and we want to make it accessible to everyone. With Validation Cloud's infrastructure, we can provide a reliable and user-friendly staking experience that meets the needs of our retail users."

About Life DeFi

Life DeFi is a blockchain technology company providing users with a comprehensive suite of DeFi services that include decentralized storage, staking, bridging and other decentralized financial services. The company aims to promote financial inclusion and democratize access to financial services through blockchain technology. For more information, please visit lifedefi.co.

About Validation Cloud

Validation Cloud is a Web3 data streaming and infrastructure company that connects organizations into Web3 through its fast, scalable, and intelligent Javelin platform. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Validation Cloud offers highly performant and customizable products in staking, node, and data-as-a-service. Learn more at Validationcloud.io | LinkedIn | Twitter | Medium

Contact

For more information, please visit lifedefi.co or validationcloud.io.

For media inquiries, please contact Kelly Clark, Director of Communications | press@validationcloud.io



