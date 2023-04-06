Department of Community Affairs upholds commitment to fair housing

April is Fair Housing Month, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is committed to ensuring all Georgians have fair and equitable access to housing within their economic means. That access is enabled through federal, state, and local laws that prohibit discrimination because of an individual’s disability, race, sex, color, national origin, age, religion, or familial status. As DCA works to help build strong, vibrant communities, we are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local nondiscrimination laws, and during Fair Housing Month we will share resources for Georgians who may be seeking a home or participating in housing-related activities.

What is Fair Housing?

Fair housing relates to a household’s ability to seek and choose housing free from unlawful discrimination. Federal, state, and local Fair Housing laws preserve the interests and rights of Georgians as they buy, sell, and rent homes.

This principle was enacted through the Fair Housing Act, which is also known as Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. This law prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of dwellings, because of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, and disability. It requires that all federal housing and urban development programs be administered in a manner that affirmatively furthers fair housing.

The State of Georgia passed its own Fair Housing Law in 1988 that enshrines anti-discrimination in housing-related activities at the state level. Georgia’s law mirrors the federal statute and is a safeguard for Georgians against discrimination in the sale, financing, and rental of a home.

Fair housing promotes diverse communities where people from various backgrounds and circumstances can live, work, raise their families, and thrive.

Next week, we will cover who is affected by Fair Housing laws, what activities are prohibited, and what programs are impacted by these laws.