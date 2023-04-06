New Mexico Start-Up Helps Businesses Unlock Potential Savings with Game-Changing Corporate Tax Credit Strategies

New Mexico Tax Credit Startup Provides Tailored Solutions for Businesses of All Sizes, Helping Them Navigate the Complex Landscapes of Tax Credits.
NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new start-up focused on assisting New Mexico’s businesses and communities receive the same corporate tax credit incentives utilized by large corporations has received noteworthy attention. The start-up, KC & Associates, seeks to put money back in the pockets of New Mexico’s businesses and the state’s economy.
Backed by a team of experienced attorneys, the start-up is designed to help businesses of all sizes navigate the complex landscape of corporate tax credits and incentives available both federally and in New Mexico. To date, KC & Associates’ team of experts has overseen the delivery of millions of dollars in corporate tax incentives.
“During my professional career, I have worked in large firms that really only focused on ‘big business’ and ignored the needs of New Mexico’s thriving business community,” said the Company’s Managing Partner, Kevin H. Culver, Esq. “the State of New Mexico is home to countless businesses engaging in activities that qualify for potentially significant tax credits. I want to see that rewarded and continue to see New Mexico thrive.”
The startup’s services include free consultations to thoroughly analyze each businesses specific needs and potentially eligible tax incentive programs. Thereafter, KC & Associates works closely with the business to obtain relevant documentation, conducts calculations, and prepares relevant tax forms for submittal.
“We work closely with numerous business CPAs to provide them with our expertise and specialization,” said Kevin H. Culver, Esq. “Tax legislation is continuously evolving—so we seek to be a key partner for CPAs and businesses alike.”
For more information on the start up’s services and how to get started, visit www.kcassociated.com or call directly at (505) 226-5257.
About KC & Associates
The New Mexico Tax Credit Startup is a new company focused on helping businesses in New Mexico take advantage of tax credits and incentives. The company is backed by a team of experienced attorneys with extensive knowledge of tax law, and is committed to providing comprehensive guidance and support to businesses of all sizes.
