HealthCare Using Smartphones and Wearables By Thomas Fischer Weiss

Smart Health is intended to help you manage your health, in collaboration with your healthcare provider, by describing the uses of smartphones and wearables.
The rapid advancement of smartphones and wearables to monitor health empowers users to detect health risks early and to systematically explore remediations. Smart Health will explain the underlying science and technology for measuring vital health signs, including blood glucose, blood coagulation, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure, body temperature, body weight, electrocardiogram, heart rhythm, and respiratory rate. Smart Health also describes holistic measurements of physical wellness, sleep, and fitness
Smart Health uses systematic and extensive measurements of health variables to obtain knowledge that is useful for the management and remediation of health problems: weight management, remediation of snoring and sleep apnea, improvement in sleep, management of diabetes, exercise safety for users with heart disease, etc.
Although the development of smartphones and wearables for monitoring your health is changing at a rapid pace, Smart Health explains underlying biology, physiology, pathology, and technology so that new developments can be more readily understood.
Thomas Fischer Weiss was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, in 1934. He left Prague with his parents in 1939 after the German occupation, spent 20 months as a refugee in war-torn Europe, and immigrated to the US in 1941, arriving in New York City at age 6 ½. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1952, City College of New York in 1956 with a BEE, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), with an SM in 1959 and a PhD in 1963.
Tom was a Professor at MIT from 1963 to 2000 in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science with a research interest in communication theory, biophysics, and physiology, and with a special research interest in the physiology of hearing. He participated in Project Athena at MIT which pioneered the use of computers in teaching. He had a faculty appointment at the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology.
He was appointed an Overseas Fellow of Churchill College, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England in 1998. He has published over 50 scientific/technical papers, a two-volume textbook on Cellular Biophysics, more than a dozen papers on family history, and an extensive personal and family history posted on the website of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum https://digitalarchive-assets.ushmm.org/pdf/bib261529_001_001.pdf.
Tom edited two memorial books for the towns of Buczacz and Rozniatow. Tom is a widower and has three children and six grandchildren. He now lives in a retirement community, North Hill in Needham, Massachusetts.
