Jimmy Haddad's "My Journey Through Heaven and Hell"
UNITED STATE, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jimmy Haddad Shares His Incredible Journey Through Coma and Back in His New Book, "My Journey Through Heaven and Hell."
Jimmy Haddad, a mechanical and software engineer before getting into a coma, has released a new book titled "My Journey Through Heaven and Hell." This gripping memoir offers readers a firsthand account of what it's like to experience a life-threatening brain aneurysm rupture, followed by a coma, and the long road to recovery.
In "My Journey Through Heaven and Hell," Haddad shares his personal story of how he went from living a normal life with his family and friends to facing the most challenging time of his life. The book offers a unique perspective as Haddad's oldest daughter, Christina, provides a firsthand account of what happened to her father during the incident.
Haddad's story is so interesting that it takes readers on an emotional and fear roller coaster, from his initial shock and fear to the hope and then back from the death. He shares the uncertainty of his life, how his family rallied around him, and how he fought to regain his health and independence.
This book can serve as a source of inspiration and hope for anyone who may be struggling with their own health issues or those of a loved one. Just like Haddad struggled with his life in between Heaven and Hell, his family suffers a lot with the uncertainties of the situation and the sudden life-changing events.
My Journey Through Heaven and Hell is now released and available on Amazon and in bookstores.
Contact Jimmy Haddad at https://jimmyhaddad.net/ or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Jimmy Haddad
Jimmy Haddad, a mechanical and software engineer before getting into a coma, has released a new book titled "My Journey Through Heaven and Hell." This gripping memoir offers readers a firsthand account of what it's like to experience a life-threatening brain aneurysm rupture, followed by a coma, and the long road to recovery.
In "My Journey Through Heaven and Hell," Haddad shares his personal story of how he went from living a normal life with his family and friends to facing the most challenging time of his life. The book offers a unique perspective as Haddad's oldest daughter, Christina, provides a firsthand account of what happened to her father during the incident.
Haddad's story is so interesting that it takes readers on an emotional and fear roller coaster, from his initial shock and fear to the hope and then back from the death. He shares the uncertainty of his life, how his family rallied around him, and how he fought to regain his health and independence.
This book can serve as a source of inspiration and hope for anyone who may be struggling with their own health issues or those of a loved one. Just like Haddad struggled with his life in between Heaven and Hell, his family suffers a lot with the uncertainties of the situation and the sudden life-changing events.
My Journey Through Heaven and Hell is now released and available on Amazon and in bookstores.
Contact Jimmy Haddad at https://jimmyhaddad.net/ or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Jimmy Haddad
Jimmyhaddad.Net
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn