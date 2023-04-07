Createacard.ai Disrupts $7.5 Billion Greeting Card Industry Just in Time for Easter w/ AI-Powered Greeting Card Creator

The AI-powered greeting card creator uses models like Chat GPT and Dall-E to generate personalized greeting cards based on a user's favorite artist or art-style.”
TORONTO, CANADA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vouchr, a leading provider of innovative AI-powered solutions, has launched Createacard.ai, a new website that is set to revolutionize the way we create and send greeting cards. The AI-powered greeting card creator uses models like Chat GPT and Dall-E to generate personalized greeting cards based on a user's favorite artist or art-style. The new website offers a unique and efficient solution for creating personalized greeting cards for any occasion and has the potential to disrupt the traditional greeting card and eCard industry, which is currently estimated to be worth $7.5 billion.
"With Createacard.ai, we're introducing an innovative solution that makes personalized greeting cards easier to create than ever before," said Suresh Bhat, co-founder of Vouchr. "Our AI-powered technology enables users to create unique and customized greeting cards based on their favorite artist or art style for any occasion, including Easter. We believe that this disruptive technology has the potential to transform the way people create and send greeting cards."
Easter is just around the corner, and Createacard.ai offers the perfect opportunity for people to try out the AI-powered greeting card creator. With the ability cto create personalized Easter cards, the new website offers an efficient and innovative way to celebrate the occasion with friends and family.
Traditional greeting card and eCard companies like American Greetings, Hallmark.com, Blue Mountain, Jackie Lawson, and Moonpig have long dominated the industry. However, with the introduction of AI-powered greeting card creators like Createacard.ai, the industry is set to see a significant shift.
"The use of AI in various industries has been rapidly increasing in recent years, and the greeting card industry is no exception," said Bhat. "Our introduction of an AI-powered greeting card creator based on a user's favorite artist or art-style is a significant advancement in the greeting card industry.
Createacard.ai is an exciting new development for the greeting card industry, offering a unique and efficient solution for creating personalized greeting cards just in time for Easter. Vouchr's AI-powered solution is set to take on traditional industry giants, with the potential to disrupt the traditional methods of creating and sending greeting cards.
