Julie Robert's "A God Called Money"

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "A God Called Money" is the sensational memoir of Julie Roberts, an entrepreneur, adventurer, and first-time author. Her new book offers a riveting and revealing account of her remarkable life story, from her tumultuous childhood in Southern California to her involvement with one of history's most notorious drug cartels.
Julie Roberts' memoir sheds light on the life of an international smuggler and the power of redemption. Roberts' memoir is a moving testament to the transformative power of faith, resilience, and courage in the face of hardship.
The memoir offers a deep and personal look into the mind of a woman who once lived a double life of intrigue, risk, and uncertainty and eventually came to terms with her past and turned herself in to the authorities. At the age of sixteen, Julie got married and found herself trapped in a toxic and abusive relationship. Determined to escape the situation and protect her daughter, she turned to a dangerous and illegal path as an international drug smuggler.
The memoir spans the chapters of Roberts' life. It offers a fascinating account of her experiences as a smuggler, the danger and adventure of ship-to-ship cargo transfers on the high seas, the kidnapping of her daughter and friends, and the corruption within the legal system. Throughout it, all, Robert's deep faith in God and her intuition helped her survive and kept her focused on redemption and constructive change.
"A God Called Money" makes for a thrilling read, transporting readers between scenes of her simple life as an expatriate shopping for groceries and strolling her dogs along the beaches of Spain to her exploits as a smuggler wining and dining in five-star restaurants and rubbing shoulders with high society members.
Julie's incredible journey is a testament to the transformative power of courage, resilience, and faith in the face of adversity. The book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand what lies behind the veil of the international drug trade and how one remarkable woman faced and overcame the challenges and trials of a double life.
"A God Called Money" is now available on Amazon and in bookstores nationwide.
For all media inquiries, please contact Julie Roberts: at https://julieroberts.net/ or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
