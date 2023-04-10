Vebsiko® Hosting Offering Forever Free Cloud Web Hosting, and upcoming products will launch with solutions of many issue

Start Forever Free Cloud Web Hosting over Speed Optimized Secure Cloud Platform, quickly install 20+ Web applications completely free. Explore the features!
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vebsiko® Hosting is now the only Web Hosting provider that offers a forever free hosting service. With the announcement, Vebsiko® Hosting invites anyone willing enough to start their digital journey with Vebsiko®. As previously released and now recently, we upgraded the “Forever Free Cloud Hosting Plan” to 1GB storage which further extends free up to 5GB on user request. The introduction of the Free Forever Plans allows small businesses & E-commerce owners, startups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, nonprofit organizations, schools, and students to start their own online journey completely free. The free plan also allows anyone to try out Vebsiko® Hosting so that they can use the premium experience forever free to decide if Vebsiko® Hosting is for them or not.
The Forever Free plan consists of 2 domains or 2 subdomains with 2 databases, and 1GB of disk space (extend free up to 5GB on user request). The plan is managed and you get a plethora of features along with the plan including:
Free SSL & CDN
Unlimited Traffic & Bandwidth
Web Security with Malicious Virus Scan
WAF Management
Git management
Auto update Tools, Apps & Software
Host & Upload Custom Websites
Host 20+ Applications in one click
SEO Toolkit & Advisor
DNS Management (Custom DNS Creation)
FTP, phpMyAdmin & Server Panel Access
One Click Clone & Staging of Websites
Daily Backups & quick recovery
Easy-to-use interface & Server Panel
Speed Optimized Hosting
Activity & Access Logs
Free Website Migrations
24x7 Email & Chat Support
Free WordPress Hosting is aimed at those who want to use WordPress. The free plan consists of 2 domains or 2 subdomains with 2 databases, and 1GB of disk space (extend free up to 5GB on user request). With each of the WordPress plans (including the WordPress Free plan), you will get the same features as above mentioned for Cloud Hosting Plan.
Free WooCommerce Hosting also includes the WooCommerce Free plan. The free plan consists of 2 domains or 2 subdomains with 2 databases, and 1GB of disk space (extend free up to 5GB on user request). Just like other free plans, you also get access to extensive WooCommerce features including Cloud Hosting Plan Features.
Other Available Products - Domain Registration or Transfer, Premium SSL Certificates & SEO Tools
Upcoming Products Roadmaps -
1. Premium Business Email Hosting
2. Multiregional Cloud VPS & Light VPS
3. Vebsiko® Digital Marketing Solutions
4. Transactional Email Solutions
5. Static Website Hosting in Cloud
6. E-commerce 3S - A speed-optimized global solution for high-traffic websites, to handle "sudden traffic spikes, DDoS & Brute Force attacks & mobile speed, CWV"
7. Enterprises Solutions - Custom Cloud configurations & setup for Enterprise level Customers.
At Vebsiko® Hosting we can take you on an exciting digital journey every step of the way. We can connect you to the digital world so that you can reach out to potential customers, easily and professionally. Websites aren’t just for businesses either, you might want to have your own personal website or a blog, and we are here to point you in the right direction. The services we have at our fingertips have every need covered.
