Time4Learning Hosts Third Annual End of Year Virtual Celebration

Moving up celebrations will mark milestone achievements for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students, while high school seniors celebrate graduation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Time4Learning , a Cambium Learning Group company and award-winning online homeschooling program, is proud to announce its third annual virtual moving up and graduation celebrations for kindergarten, elementary, middle school, and high school students. The virtual events are a celebration of students' academic success and the important milestones that come with each grade.

As a traditional rite of passage, this celebration is a noteworthy event in the lives of homeschooling seniors as it will honor their new pathway forward into college and career. In addition to academics, it also recognizes their extracurricular achievements and community volunteerism students participated in throughout high school.

Each celebration will feature a commencement address delivered by Time4Learning President Cheryl Dodge.

"This celebration offers homeschooling students a unique way to honor their hard work, perseverance and accomplishments," said Dodge. "Hundreds of families come together from all across the country to cheer on their loved ones and enjoy highlights of each student. Time4Learning is honored to offer this capstone celebration as part of each student's educational journey."

After a successful first year, the company expanded its event to include moving up celebrations for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students. In the first two celebrations, more than 1,000 students participated, representing all 50 states. This year, even more students are expected to participate in the celebrations as more than 3,200 families have already shown interest by pre-registering.

The celebrations will be streamed live on YouTube. Family and friends are invited to tune in and use the platform's comment features to celebrate the graduates:

Kindergarten moving up celebration will be held on Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. (EDT)

at Elementary school moving up celebration will be held for students who have completed fifth grade on Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. (EDT)

at Middle school moving up celebration will be held for students who have completed eighth grade on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

at High school graduation celebration will be held for high school seniors on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

All Time4Learning students are eligible to participate in the celebrations as long as they have satisfied homeschool graduation requirements within their state of residence. Registration must be received by April 20, 2023. For a full list of terms and conditions, please visit www.time4learning.com/graduation/homeschool-graduation-celebration-2023/.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for anytime, anywhere use. The PreK-12th grade program offers courses in math, language arts, science, social studies, electives and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia lessons, activities, assessments, and offline printable worksheets. Time4MathFacts, a game-based program is also available to help elementary students develop math fact fluency. Parents use the popular Time4Learning and programs to reinforce key concepts over the summer, provide learning support during the school year, and as the main academic curriculum for homeschooling.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium . The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

