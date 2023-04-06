Crow Canyon Software Announces Launch of NITRO Help Desk

Crow Canyon Software launches the new NITRO Help Desk, leveraging the power of Microsoft 365 and Teams, providing a powerhouse IT Help Desk solution.

BENICIA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software, creator of NITRO Studio™ business process automation, announces the launch of NITRO Help Desk™, a new robust IT Help Desk solution leveraging Microsoft 365 and Teams. This much-anticipated release bridges a gap in the market, providing SLAs, a mobile app, integration with Teams, satisfaction surveys, detailed time tracking & KPI reports, and a streamlined user interface to support easy adoption.

Customers will appreciate the exceptional ROI, high user acceptance, automatic service tracking, increased productivity, and tracking for all types of services.

NITRO Help Desk™ is available now at https://www.crowcanyon.com/sharepoint-applications/it-help-desk/.

"We've taken our already top-notch Help Desk and amped it up several levels. We listened to our customers and incorporated their most valuable feedback into this new NITRO Help Desk. We think you'll find it a grade above not just other tools that run on SharePoint, but any Help Desk on the market," said James Restivo, VP of Product Development.

Notably, NITRO Help Desk™ boasts several new customer-centric features:

Mobile app for users to submit tickets – Provide users a way to submit tickets, make updates, and view the status of tickets on the go.

Integration with Teams – Incorporate another channel for submitting tickets, updating tickets, and closing tickets for end users and technicians. Have the option to keep users in Teams, where they are likely to spend most of their day anyway.

SLAs – Detailed and granular Service Level Agreements can be set up by Category, Department, User, and/or Priority. Our advanced condition builder gives you endless options for when to apply SLAs. Or simply have one default policy for all tickets. Your choice!

Satisfaction Surveys – Track end user satisfaction with detailed reports indicating how well your Help Desk staff are performing individually and as a whole.

Detailed time tracking and KPI reports – Track the length of time each ticket spend in each status. Review reports showing where your team might need more help or training.

Updated user interface – A more streamlined UI helps users navigate the portal and helps technicians navigate through the product.

Learn more here: https://www.crowcanyon.com/sharepoint-applications/it-help-desk/

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon Software is the #1 business process automation solution, specializing in augmenting Office 365 and SharePoint platforms with custom or pre-built solutions. Dedicated to supporting the success of organizations worldwide, Crow Canyon provides the #1 no-code custom automation solution, NITRO Studio™, to support complete organizational growth and increased productivity.

Crow Canyon Software also boasts 24 years of experience advising organizations on growth automation and providing migration support.

Twitter: @CrowCanyonSW

LinkedIn: @crow-canyon-software

https://www.crowcanyon.com/

