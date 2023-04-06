Commissioner Troy Downing Joins $10 Million Multi-State Settlement With Robinhood

Robinhood Financial Failed Montana Investors

Helena, Mont .- Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing announced today that CSI joined a multi-state settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC. As part of the settlement, Robinhood agreed to pay $10.2 million in penalties for operational and technical failures that harmed Montana investors.

The settlement stems from an investigation spearheaded by state securities regulators in Alabama, Colorado, California, Delaware, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Texas coordinated through the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) regarding Robinhood’s operational failures with respect to the retail market.

“The multi-state agreement against Robinhood is another example of states working together to protect investors,” said Commissioner Troy Downing. “Our agency is committed to holding companies like Robinhood accountable when they fail to protect those who have entrusted them.”

The investigation was sparked by Robinhood platform outages in March 2020, a time when hundreds of thousands of investors relied on the Robinhood app to make trades. In addition, prior to March 2021, there were deficiencies at Robinhood in its review and approval process for options and margin accounts, weaknesses in the firm’s monitoring and reporting tools, and insufficient customer service and escalation protocols that, in some cases, left Robinhood users unable to process trades even as the value of stocks dropped.

The order sets out the following violations:

Negligent dissemination of inaccurate information to customers, including regarding margin and risk associated with multi-leg option spreads.

Failure to have a reasonably designed customer identification program.

Failure to supervise technology critical to providing customers with core broker-dealer services.

Failure to have a reasonably designed system for dealing with customer inquiries.

Failure to exercise due diligence before approving certain option accounts.

Failure to report all customer complaints to FINRA and state securities regulators, as may be required.

Robinhood neither admits nor denies the findings as set out in the States’ orders.

Robinhood will provide access to a FINRA-ordered compliance implementation report to settling states. Robinhood retained an independent compliance consultant who made recommendations for remediation, which Robinhood has generally implemented.

One year after the settlement date, Robinhood will attest to the lead state, Alabama, that it is in full compliance with the FINRA-ordered independent compliance consultant’s recommendations or has otherwise instituted measures that are more effective at addressing the recommendations.

Montanans can contact the Office of the State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance with questions or concerns by calling 406-444-2040 or online at https://CSIMT.gov.

Troy Downing is the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor.

