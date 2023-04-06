Eric Kaasa and Draymond Green Share Vision for Autism Awareness Month
TK Credit Recovery CEO and Golden State Warriors Power Forward Amongst Bay Area Leaders for Autism Awareness
I am honored to share the same goals with Draymond to bring attention to the cause of autism.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Kaasa, CEO of TK Credit Recovery, is using his platform to bring awareness to autism during Autism Awareness Month. Kaasa has a personal connection to the cause, as his brother, Maurice, is autistic. He is passionate about supporting individuals and families affected by autism and is collaborating with NBA player, Draymond Green, to make a difference.
— Eric Kaasa
Green, a power forward for the Golden State Warriors, also has a personal connection to autism. He formed a friendship with his Michigan State basketball teammate, Anthony Ianni, who is autistic. This friendship inspired Green to use his platform to raise awareness and advocate for autism-related causes.
While at MIchigan St., Green had this to say about Iannia, “Anthony Ianni is the most underrated person on our team. When I am down, when I am not playing well, he always comes up and tells me how proud he is of me, how much he believes in me. He will always have a special place in my heart.”
Kaasa and Green are working on a fundraising initiative to provide resources for organizations that support individuals and families affected by autism. They are leaders in the Bay Area on awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of early intervention and specialized care for those with autism.
"I am honored to share the same goals with Draymond to bring attention to the cause of autism," said Kaasa. "Having a brother with autism has given me a unique perspective on the challenges faced by individuals and families affected by autism. I am committed to making a difference and providing support to those who need it."
The fundraising initiative will last throughout the month of April, and more information will be available on the TK Credit Recovery websites.
Autism affects approximately 1 in 54 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is a developmental disorder that affects social communication and behavior, and often requires specialized care and resources. Kaasa and Green are committed to providing support and resources to those affected by autism.
Dean Walters
TK Credit Recovery
+1 5107242602
info@tkcreditrecovery.com