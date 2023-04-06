JunoActive Announces New Plus-Size Events and Communities Page on Their Website

Submit Release
Looking for body-positive, plus-size women’s groups or events to compliment your active lifestyle? You’ll find them on JunoActive’s newest web page.

JunoActive, a plus-size women's apparel company, is now a place where our amazing plus-size customers can locate a group or event to live their active lifestyle and be part of a community.”
— Jacqueline Mitchell

BURNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JunoActive, an expert in women’s plus-size activewear, is proud to announce the launch of their Plus-Size Events & Communities Page on their website. This newest web page is a convenient listing of plus-size events and groups to help active plus-size women connect to others that want to share their joy of plus-size fitness and activity.

Finding body positive, plus-size fitness groups can be a challenge. JunoActive’s Plus-Size Events & Communities Page makes searching for these groups easy and aligns with their mission of: “Empowering plus-size women to define their Active. Life. Style.”. The plus-size active listings range from plus-size beginner workout groups to plus-size biking, hiking, yoga and even obstacle course races; all groups dedicated to inclusivity and uniting plus-size active women.

“JunoActive has offered women’s plus-size, high quality, performance activewear for 28 years! Now we can also be a place where our amazing customers can locate a group or event to live their active lifestyle and be part of a community.”, said Jacqueline Mitchell, Sales & Marketing Director of JunoActive. “It really is exciting! Our hope is that customers will keep the momentum going and share their favorite groups and events to add to the list. We are living our mission and connecting our customers with one-another.”

The JunoActive Plus-Size Events & Communities Page can be found on their homepage under the About Section. To add a plus-size event or group listing, please email the request to: media@junoactive.com.

About JunoActive

Established in 1994 and woman-owned, Minnesota-based JunoActive empowers plus-size women to define their active lifestyle. JunoActive sources high-tech fabrics that last much longer than typical fast fashion active women's clothing. All of JunoActive designs are made with measurements and fittings taken from real, plus-size women's bodies. With one of the largest size ranges (XL to 6XL) available in the women's plus-size activewear market, JunoActive continues to innovate design features that are unique to the plus-size body, including chafe-reduction, bust support and heat management. For more information visit www.junoactive.com, or follow @junoactive on Instagram, @junoactiveofficial on Facebook and @JunoActivePlusSize on Pinterest.

