Dead Hendrix drops "Mustang" with Ottawa Rap legend Yungcudii

The collaboration between the two artists is proof of two widely different styles colliding to create a sound that works perfectly.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dead Hendrix and Yungcudii set the music world ablaze with their new hard-hitting single, "Mustang," released on March 31st, 2023. The fusion of punk rock and street rap is an unexpected but perfectly harmonious combination that will leave listeners exhilarated and hungry for more."Mustang" is a captivating fusion of two seemingly unmatched styles that come together to form an unexpectedly harmonious sound. This unique blend makes for an enthralling listening experience.Yungcudii has been making waves in the music scene of Ottawa and beyond, gaining success that continues to spread from the capital far into cities like Toronto and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Dead Hendrix has been exploring the world of pop-punk and is now returning to his musical roots to create an innovative blend of street-inspired punk rock and rap. The two artists' unique styles create an exciting collaboration that fans will want to experience. Dead Hendrix expressed, "I've been working on this song for a year now, and having Yungcudii collab with me on it just makes me even more excited to get it out to our fans."Following the release of "Mustang," Dead Hendrix will join forces with 3mFrench to bring fans the collaborative track "DTH" on the highly-anticipated album "Ottawa X Toronto." This album features some of Canada's top artists, such as Duvy, Lil Berete, and Casper TNG, and is set to drop in June.Experience "Mustang" across all major platforms, including Spotify . Get up-close and personal with Dead Hendrix on his Instagram page. Keep the Yungcudii vibe alive by visiting here About Dead HendrixHendi, known as Dead Hendrix, has made a name for himself in the underground Rap scene by pushing boundaries with his unique blend of Punk Rock and Street Rap. His edgy style draws in more fans each time he drops an electrifying single. Much to his fans' delight, after much networking and promotion of himself, Hendi released the highly anticipated "Dead Summer EP."Dead Hendrix's TWD Tour kicked off in exciting fashion, with performances alongside local music heavyweights KG Jay and Black Iri$h. The tour was then taken to the sunny cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, where he headlined alongside collaborator Levi Zadoff while also premiering his fan-favorite single "Toxic." All this momentum comes after a surge of success from his project, topped by its most popular song, "Love Game."MGK may be the go-to when it comes to Punk and Rap, but Dead Hendrix is poised to break into that lane in a big way. His upcoming tracks are sure to prove this!