Cyber Attacks Surge In Q1, otto-Js Partners With PCI Security Standards Council In Mission To Secure Payment Data

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- otto-js, a security software company specializing in automated script compliance and security, announced today that it has joined forces with the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council’s Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

"The team at otto-js is thrilled to join forces with the PCI SSC to help combat the growing risks of card skimming and client-side attacks, often originating from third-party service providers.” said Maggie Louie, otto-js co-founder & CEO. “Given the surge of client-side attacks, we believe the new 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 requirements are critical advancements in the industry's fight against bad actors."

As an Associate Participating Organization, otto-js adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. otto-js will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Lance Johnson, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, otto-js has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

About otto-js

otto-js, a leading security software company, automates script compliance and security with its proprietary script integrity management software. otto-js ensures script compliance and security by default, while providing next-gen tools for experts. Think of otto-js as your Browser firewall, closing the client-side gap. otto-js is lightweight, easy to install, and seamlessly integrates with existing ASVs, SIEMs, and compliance software platforms. With otto's API, you can ensure continuous script integrity.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.



