H2O.ai & UCSF's Center for Digital Health Innovation Honored With Two Global Excellence Awards by AI Journal

H2O.ai and CDHI co-developed an AI model to help UCSF save an estimated 25,000 hours of staff time and 5,000 hours of clinician time annually

The AI cloud leader H2O.ai today announced it and its partner, The Center for Digital Health Innovation (CDHI) at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have been honored by AI Journal with two Global Excellence Awards. The awards for "Best Use of AI in the Public Sector" and "Best Use of Intelligence Automation" are for CDHI's Ref & Docs Innovation, an AI-powered technology that automates the processing of documents coming into UCSF that was co-developed with H2O.ai.

AI Journal's Global Excellence Awards recognize organizations' outstanding achievements and contributions to the advancement of AI and its application in the healthcare industry. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts and are based on a range of criteria, including innovation, impact, and industry leadership.

About 1.4 million faxes are received at UCSF annually. Its Refs & Docs 2.0.0 AI model is estimated to save more than 25,000 hours of staff time and 5,000 hours of clinician time annually. It is currently in beta testing at the UCSF Pediatric Access Center.

H2O.ai is recognized for its commitment to democratizing AI and making it accessible to healthcare providers, researchers, and patients. The H2O AI Cloud helps organizations rapidly build world-class machine learning models and AI applications to deliver lasting impact for users across research, clinical, operational and financial dimensions. Healthcare organizations like CDHI use H2O.ai's platform to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

CDHI is a leader in developing and implementing innovative digital health solutions that improve patient care, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance clinical outcomes. The center's mission is to accelerate the adoption of digital health technologies and to foster collaboration between healthcare providers, industry partners, and academic researchers. CDHI is recognized for its cutting-edge research in AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, which has resulted in the development of advanced clinical decision support tools and personalized treatment recommendations.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the AI Journal for our contributions to the advancement of AI in healthcare," said Prashant Natarajan, Vice President of Healthcare Analytics at H2O.ai. "We believe that AI has the power to transform healthcare and make it more accessible, affordable, and effective for all. We are proud to partner with organizations like CDHI to drive this transformation forward."

