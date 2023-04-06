Inxeption data provides customers with enhanced procurement visibility

Using the data, buyers can examine the origin and sourcing of products to ensure no purchase contains elements that infringe upon U.S. regulations.

Inxeption, the leader in Industrial Commerce, has added new U.S. Customs data reporting to its platform, giving customers visibility into the complete value chain for materials available through the Inxeption marketplace.

Using the data, buyers can examine the origin and sourcing of products to ensure no purchase contains elements that infringe upon U.S. regulations. This visibility gives buyers the confidence they are not purchasing goods manufactured in any part in countries the U.S. government has identified as using forced labor in the mining and manufacturing of raw materials. The most visible example of these rules is the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which presumes that any exports from the Xinjiang region in China are associated with forced labor.

The U.S. Customs data, searchable on the Inxeption platform within the purchasing process, provides insights on provenance, along with the quantities of goods imported and routing logistics used. The report also shows top products and top importers rankings, and this allows customers to find additional suppliers.

Inxeption provides manufacturers with an Amazon-like marketplace and other services that orchestrate the digital procurement and selling of industrial products. Enhanced sourcing visibility, powered by U.S. import data, is a crucial component of this process and maintaining an ethical supply chain.

"Regulations banning the import of materials created with forced labor has implications for the entire supply chain industry. That's why the increased visibility we are providing marketplace customers is incredibly important," said Josh Allen, CCO of Inxeption. "Inxeption already vets products offered through our trusted marketplace, and we are now able to provide our customers with an extra level of scrutiny as they make purchasing decisions."

Inxeption is the leading technology platform digitizing the global Industrial Commerce value chain. We are advocates for our ecosystem of suppliers and buyers, enabling them to Do Business Better.

