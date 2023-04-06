MEDIA ADVISORY** Team Automotive Group to Host Grand Reopening of Myrtle Beach Dealership

Tickets to the Sold Out 'Carolina Country Music Fest' Available at Celebration, Courtesy of iHeartMedia and Gator 107.9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Automotive Group, an automotive group headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is thrilled to host the grand reopening of their first South Carolina dealership, Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach. Team Automotive Group acquired what was previously called Addy's Harbor Dodge Ram Fiat in February of 2023, and will be reopening with the same employees the dealership previously had. The auto group is excited to join the Myrtle Beach business community and will celebrate with the grand re-opening event.

To add to the celebration, iHeartMedia and local radio station Gator 107.9 will be present at the event with a Live Broadcast serving as a Ticket Stop to the sold out Carolina Country Music Festival, as well as a free BBQ lunch, courtesy of Big Belly's Cooking Team.

What: Grand Re-opening of Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach

Who: Team Automotive Group

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023; 11:00am - 3:00pm

Where: Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach, 4849 US-501, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Press: Please contact media@annacomms.com to confirm your attendance by Friday, April 14, 2023. Still photography and camera crews are welcome. The public is invited to join in welcoming the Charlotte-based auto group to the Myrtle Beach business community, while providing the media an opportunity to capture video and still photography of the celebration. Representatives from Team Automotive Group will be available to answer questions about the auto group and their drive into South Carolina. For more information about Team Automotive Group or the grand re-opening of Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach, please contact Mae Young at media@annacomms.com.

Overview of Grand Re-opening of Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach

What: Gator 107.9 FM, WGTR Myrtle Beach - Live Broadcast

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023; 11:00am - 3:00pm

Stop in to enter for prizes and games, along with a free BBQ lunch, shaved ice, and live music. Gator 107.9 FM is a country music radio station owned by iHeartMedia. Licensed to Bucksport, South Carolina, it serves the Myrtle Beach area, and will be broadcasting live from the grand re-opening of Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach at 4849 US-501, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

What: Carolina Country Music Fest - Ticket Stop (Registration and Ticket Drawing)

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023; 11:00am - 3:00pm

Gator 107.9 FM will be giving away tickets to the sold out Carolina Country Music Fest at the grand-reopening of Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach. Registration for the ticket drawing will begin at 11:00am and the drawing to select the winners of the TWO tickets will be at 2:45pm. Every year, Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) brings 40+ of country music's top artists to perform in Myrtle Beach, SC. The Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach is SOLD OUT for this June. With over 35,000 people attending - Gator 107.9 is the only station that has tickets available, and they can be purchased at the grand re-opening of Team Dodge Ram Fiat of Myrtle Beach on April 15, 2023. For more information on the CCMF, visit carolinacountrymusicfest.com.

What: Big Belly's Cooking Team - Free BBQ Lunch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023; 11:30 - 2:30pm

Big Belly's Cooking Team will be on site providing free helpings of their famous BBQ sandwiches, hamburgers, and hotdogs.

What: Kona Ice - Food Vendor

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023; 11:00am - 3:00pm

Kona Ice will be on site selling their one-of-a-kind, gourmet shaved ice experience.

About Team Automotive Group

Team Automotive Group, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a woman-owned automotive dealership with seven locations and a leader in N.C. automotive sales. The auto group sells and services Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram, and Fiat automobiles. Their people-centric business model keeps the focus on the needs of their clients and employees alike. Team Automotive Group is ranked among Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies. For additional information, visit the company's website at http://www.teamautogroup.com.

iHeartMedia Media Contacts

Adam Dellinger, adamdellinger@iheartmedia.com

Brodie Lesley, brodie@iheartmedia.com

Angie Sell, angiesell@iheartmedia.com

Media Contact

Mae Young, Team Automotive Group, 1 704-218-9362, media@annacomms.com

SOURCE Team Automotive Group