Wrench Group Expands to Memphis with Comfort Dynamics

Wrench Group, LLC ("Wrench"), a national leader in home services, announced that it has expanded to Memphis, Tennessee with the relaunch of Comfort Dynamics, a full-service HVAC company serving Shelby and Tipton counties.

Memphis is Wrench Group's second market in Tennessee after adding Nashville in late 2022, and its 26th market nationwide. This is the sixth new market added through the company's successful "greenfield" growth strategy, where they build a new business from the ground up in a new city.

"Memphis is a market that has great growth potential and with room for another competitor in the home services market," said Ken Haines, CEO of Wrench Group. "They fit in well with our other greenfield markets, and we're excited to show the area our excellence in customer service."

Comfort Dynamics aims to add roughly 100 employees in the region over the next year and expects to serve tens of thousands of homeowners in the Memphis metropolitan area. The company offers air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical all backed by full satisfaction guarantees, and a long history of serving customers in the Memphis market.

Located at 1210 Midas Cove, Suite #101, Cordova, homeowners can learn more about Comfort Dynamics or schedule service at https://comfortdynamicstn.com or by calling (901) 688-2665.

About Wrench Group, LLC

Wrench Group is a national leader operating in 26 markets across 14 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, electrical and related services. The company collectively serves more than 2 million customers annually with more than 6,500 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville-St. Augustine, Los Angeles, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco Bay Area, Sarasota, southern Maryland, Tampa Bay, and Tucson metropolitan areas.

The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005541/en/