American Fine Arts has pioneered the process of using the VoxelJet Industrial scale printer for art foundry projects
American Fine Arts Foundry works at any scale and continues the old traditions in a modern full-service factory for artists and designers.
Imagine technology-enabled bronze casting with zBrush! Shape, texture, and paint digital virtual clay in a real-time environment, and then output any scale Marquette’s with 3D printers. Or choose to direct cast using the “Lost Print” method instead of lost wax casting. Imagine casting without molds and large-scale models.
OUR FOUNDATIONAL PRACTICE IS BRONZE CASTING.
We tame fire and flame pouring liquid metals into molds and applying secret patinas of chemical combinations. Formulations that deliver thousands of color combinations from handwritten receipts handed down through generations.
Our modern factory is filled with master craftspeople utilizing historic and ancient traditions who have created some of the most iconic artworks, and some of America’s timeless collected works.
American Fine Arts pioneered the process of using the VoxelJet Industrial scale printer for art foundry projects. An Industrial scale additive 3D print method that allows artists to bypass traditional mold making and life-size sculpting by using the “lost print” casting” process.
A recent example using the process is the seven-and-a-half foot tall bronze, Superman statue in Burbank commissioned by the City of Burbank.
We serve only a very limited number of clients each year to produce the highest quality of sculptural craft and conceptual problem-solving. We work intensely within the brand of each individual artist to facilitate to execute their original intent, always within the required deadlines and cost estimates.
