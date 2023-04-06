American Fine Arts has pioneered the process of using the VoxelJet Industrial scale printer for art foundry projects

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Challenge Accepted

American Fine Arts Foundry works at any scale and continues the old traditions in a modern full-service factory for artists and designers.

— Brett Barney
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AFA IS OBSESSIVELY DEDICATED TO EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES WELCOME TO THE NEW BRONZE AGE.

Imagine technology-enabled bronze casting with zBrush! Shape, texture, and paint digital virtual clay in a real-time environment, and then output any scale Marquette’s with 3D printers. Or choose to direct cast using the “Lost Print” method instead of lost wax casting. Imagine casting without molds and large-scale models.

American Fine Arts Foundry works at any scale from monumental to miniature and continues the old traditions in a modern full-service factory for artists and designers.

OUR FOUNDATIONAL PRACTICE IS BRONZE CASTING.
We tame fire and flame pouring liquid metals into molds and applying secret patinas of chemical combinations. Formulations that deliver thousands of color combinations from handwritten receipts handed down through generations.

Our modern factory is filled with master craftspeople utilizing historic and ancient traditions who have created some of the most iconic artworks, and some of America’s timeless collected works.

American Fine Arts pioneered the process of using the VoxelJet Industrial scale printer for art foundry projects. An Industrial scale additive 3D print method that allows artists to bypass traditional mold making and life-size sculpting by using the “lost print” casting” process.

A recent example using the process is the seven-and-a-half foot tall bronze, Superman statue in Burbank commissioned by the City of Burbank.

We serve only a very limited number of clients each year to produce the highest quality of sculptural craft and conceptual problem-solving. We work intensely within the brand of each individual artist to facilitate to execute their original intent, always within the required deadlines and cost estimates.

+1 818-848-7593
brett@afafoundry.com
Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


