Mortgage Rates Trending Lower

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.28 percent.



“Mortgage rates continue to trend down entering the traditional spring homebuying season,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Unfortunately, those in the market to buy are facing a number of challenges, not the least of which is the low inventory of homes for sale, especially for aspiring first-time homebuyers.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.28 percent as of April 6, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.32 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.72 percent.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.64 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.56 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.91 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Wandler

703-903-2446

Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6aa5025-0998-446e-beab-44b902d9e0ca