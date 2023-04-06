Vantage Commercial Represents Four Property Dental Portfolio Investment Sale

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Commercial is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the sale of an investment portfolio consisting of four-property dental portfolio located throughout Southern New Jersey. Vantage Commercial was able to assist both the seller and the buyers, a Gloucester County-based investment group, with the transaction.
This unique portfolio consisted of four long-term leased dental properties located in Mullica Hill, Deptford Township, Logan Township, and Pennsville, each offering the investment group the stability of fully operational dental practices. These properties are situated in Gloucester and Salem Counties, both of which are experiencing exponential growth, thus attracting new investors to the local communities.
The portfolio comprises three out of the four properties in Gloucester County, tenanted by ProSmile, a national Dental Service Organization, and the fourth property, tenanted by a local dental group, Koala Kare, is located in Salem County.
The seller was able to capitalize on the current valuations of the land, buildings, and long-term dental leases, leading to a successful transaction. The investment group deployed funds from a 1031 exchange to secure the buildings with the understanding that the properties have the potential for continued increases in land and property valuations.
Vantage Commercial's Corinne Giletto, Director of Client Services, and Emily Stein, Managing Director and Director of Healthcare Services, were able to maximize the value of the portfolio by creating value in the current cap rate, future cap rate, and property valuations. Their expertise in identifying the purchaser who needed to deploy funds and find a secure long-term investment was paramount in closing the deal.
Both the seller and the buyer were extremely pleased with the transaction, and Giletto and Stein were able to help forge a future relationship with all parties, with the hope of developing Southern New Jersey further. Vantage RES continues to make significant strides in the commercial real estate industry, and this transaction is a testament to their expertise and commitment to their clients.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.