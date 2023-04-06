Kazoo Snacks Kicks Off Earth Month With Brand New Packaging and Nationwide Distribution in Sprouts Farmers Markets

Upcycled Food Brand Saves an Average of 16 Gallons of Water Per Bag

DALLAS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazoo Snacks , the first and only provider of upcycled, water-saving tortilla chips, today announces its new retail presence in Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide. Beginning in April, the company's eco-friendly tortilla chips will hit shelves in the chain's Innovation Centers.

Sprouts' Innovation Centers spotlight "new-to-market, attribute-driven" brands like Kazoo, giving consumers greater access to products that align with their values. The upcycled, low water footprint brand, which will make its debut on Sprouts' shelves with brand new packaging and new water-savings claims after adopting the water footprint methodology used by ReFED —a nonprofit and leading authority on food loss and waste in the U.S.

Kazoo Snacks, whose tortilla chips not only save 16 gallons of water per bag but are also upcycled, vegan, kosher, and gluten-free, was able to reduce its water footprint and food waste, using 40% less whole corn by manufacturing its tortilla chips from upcycled corn germ—the most nutrient-dense part of the corn kernel. As a result, Kazoo's chips contain a rich, buttery flavor with healthy fat, essential nutrients, enzymes, and 67% more Vitamin E than conventional tortilla chips on the market.

"Securing distribution within Sprouts has been a longstanding aspiration for Kazoo Snacks," stated Founder Josh Death. "We're delighted to have earned a coveted spot on their shelves, which will allow us to connect with new customers nationwide. With our sustainable, upcycled snacks now available across the country, we're one step closer to achieving our goal of saving 1 billion gallons of water by 2025."

Kazoo Snacks' commitment to sustainability is not going unnoticed. Just recently, its tortilla chips were named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards . The brand was also recognized by Progressive Grocer's editorial team as a brand that's "worthy of retailer and consumer attention." These accolades are a testament to Kazoo's genuine dedication to making a positive environmental impact. By creating delicious snacks using upcycled ingredients, Kazoo is not only satisfying taste buds but taking steps towards a more sustainable future.

Kazoo Snacks' Tortilla Chips are available in Restaurant Style and Lime Zest varieties for $4.21 per 11 oz. bag at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide. The brand can also be found in Whole Foods Markets and on Amazon. For more information on Kazoo Snacks, please visit www.kazoosnacks.com/sprouts .

ABOUT KAZOO SNACKS:

Based in Dallas, TX, Kazoo Snacks is on a mission to craft great-tasting, water-saving snacks for consumers to enjoy. Led by its founder, Joshua Death, Kazoo's goal is to save 1 billion gallons of water by 2025. Using its proprietary and patent-pending manufacturing process, the company combines upcycled corn germ and whole corn into an incredibly tasty and nutrient-dense low water footprint tortilla chip. As a result, each bag of Kazoo Tortilla Chips saves at least 16 gallons of water with 67% more vitamin E than competing tortilla chip brands. Kazoo Snacks is available for purchase through Amazon, and at Whole Foods, Central Market, and now Sprouts Farmers Market. Learn more at www.kazoosnacks.com/sprouts

