National Cancer Treatment Alliance Appoints Newest Board Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a nationwide coalition of leading oncology practices and pharmacies, announced the appointment of Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, to its Board of Directors.
Dr. Divers serves as the Chief Medical Officer at the American Oncology Network, where he provides leadership, strategy, and vision around practice transformation, ensuring that its clinical model addresses patient needs. He is also a medical oncologist with Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs, AR, and serves on the Board of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). NCTA is a not-for-profit benefit corporation subsidiary of COA, a national non-profit dedicated to independent community oncology practices.
“Dr. Divers is a tremendous leader in the community oncology space, bringing high-quality cancer care to patients and supporting a strong independent oncology community,” said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president of NCTA. “He will be a fantastic addition to the Board of Directors and will support the organization in achieving physician-directed, patient-centered care.”
NCTA members contract directly with employers and health care purchasers to provide affordable, high-quality cancer care to patients. NCTA enables providers to increase autonomy and decide with patients what is best for their treatment. Its clinically integrated network model allows providers to share best practices and connect with other independent practices, guided by quality measurements and efficient care delivery.
“I am thrilled to be joining NCTA during a time where patients need greater access to affordable, quality cancer care,” said Dr. Divers. “As a physician, I have seen firsthand how coordinated and efficient care delivery models can improve the lives of the entire cancer community. I look forward to helping the organization grow and providing the best cancer care experience for patients, providers, and employers.”
About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA)
NCTA is a nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that have joined together to help employers improve cancer care. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) created NCTA to contract directly with employers for cancer drugs and services, which ensures access to the highest-quality, most affordable local cancer care. NCTA leverages the expertise of its national oncology network to provide information, resources, and educational materials on key issues in cancer care to employers and employees. Learn more at https://www.nctacancer.com.
