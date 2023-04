Hydromer Inc Announces Removal of CEO

Hydromer Inc CEO Announcement

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- HYDROMER BOARD OF DIRECTORS REMOVES PETER VON DYCK AS CEO The Board of Directors of Hydromer, Inc. (PINK: HYDI) voted to remove Peter von Dyck as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective March 24, 2023. Peter von Dyck served in the role of CEO since September 14, 2018 and led the Company through the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting aftereffects. Mr. von Dyck’s removal comes as part of a larger corporate leadership restructuring to better Hydromer’s economic and financial position in the coming years. The Board has determined it to be in the Company’s best interest to leave the Chief Executive Officer position vacant at this time and has commenced the process of identifying suitable replacements for the Company’s chief executive officer.Hydromeris a leading global surface modification and coatings solutions provider. As a trusted partner to companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients’ products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients’ needs.