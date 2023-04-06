Litigation Software Trainer Mark J. LeWinter Helps Litigators Master LIT SUITE for Preparing and Presenting Cases

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark J. LeWinter, a seasoned litigator and legal technology thought leader, is offering personalized litigation software training to legal professionals seeking to master LIT SUITE, a comprehensive group of Mac and iPad apps designed for preparing and presenting cases. LIT SUITE includes TrialPad (industry leading trial presentation software), DocReviewPad (document review and annotation ) and TranscriptPad (annotating and reviewing deposition transcripts).
As an experienced litigator, LeWinter understands the importance of mastering legal technology tools like LIT SUITE. His personalized training sessions are tailored to the specific needs of each client, providing hands-on experience with the software and integration of innovative AI apps to enhance its capabilities.
"LIT SUITE is a powerful suite of apps that can streamline case management and boost efficiency for litigators," said LeWinter. "I'm excited to share my expertise in using LIT SUITE and innovative AI apps to help trial lawyers prepare and present their cases with confidence."
LeWinter's training sessions are available in-person, but most of his clients are remote. He is able to share his screen and provide interactive, hands-on training remotely. To get started, prospective clients can schedule a free, no-obligation online meeting with LeWinter at Trialbypad.com.
In addition to LIT SUITE training, LeWinter also offers assistance in preparing clients' cases for depositions, trials, or mediations.
"I'm dedicated to helping my clients succeed in every aspect of their litigation practice," said LeWinter. "Whether it's mastering LIT SUITE, integrating innovative AI apps, preparing for trial or remote litigation, I'm here to provide the support and expertise they need to achieve their goals."
To learn more about Mark J. LeWinter's personalized litigation software training, AI app integration, and litigation support services, please visit Trialbypad.com or email him directly at mark@trialbypad.com.
About Mark J. LeWinter
Mark J. LeWinter is a seasoned litigator with 40 years of experience in the legal industry. Based in the Philadelphia area, he offers personalized litigation software training and litigation support services through his consulting business, Trial By Pad. LeWinter is passionate about helping litigators take full advantage of legal technology, including AI apps, to enhance their litigation practice. He is recommended by LIT SOFTWARE, LLC, the developer of LIT SUITE as a certified trainer.
Contact:
Mark J. LeWinter, Esq.
Litigation Software Trainer
Trial By Pad
215-285-9148
mark@trialbypad.com
Trialbypad.com
