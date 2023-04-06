Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol to Host Tryouts

The Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol is an elite group of men and women responsible for ocean rescue and beach safety at Delaware’s award-winning state park beaches.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s new Beach Patrol Capt. Bailey Noel is actively recruiting lifeguards for the summer 2023 season. Tryouts will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Sundays, April 16 and 30, and May 7, at the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach. Lifeguards are sought for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.

Noel, a recent hire by the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, is a 15-year veteran lifeguard who has worked in Fenwick, North Bethany and most recently as a lieutenant with the Sea Colony Beach Patrol.

Those 16 years of age and older interested in joining the Beach Patrol must sign up for and successfully complete a 2023 Beach Patrol tryout, fill out an application on-site and interview with Beach Patrol officers and senior staff following the tryout.

No experience is necessary, but Beach Patrol members must meet required physical fitness and swimming standards. The patrol also competes in various local, state, regional and national lifeguard competitions. Tryouts include a 500-yard swim within 10 minutes, freestyle stroke only, and a 1-mile beach run within 10 minutes.

The starting salary is $18.75 and bonuses of $250 to $500 are available for meeting various milestones throughout the summer season. A limited number of subsidized housing options are available to qualified applicants.

Beach Patrol members receive paid Delaware State Parks Ocean Rescue Training, Nationally Accredited DOT Emergency Medical Responder Training, CPR/AED, oxygen administration, and trauma/medical care at the professional level, and advanced certification through the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

For more information about joining the Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol, go to https://destateparks.com/beachpatrol.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###