Alpaca Keyboards Announces the Launch of the Wireless WhiteFox Eclipse on Kickstarter

A Redesigned Mechanical Keyboard Featuring Innovative Gasket Mounted Design

We're proud to introduce our groundbreaking magnetic gasket architecture, which not only allows for a floating keyboard chassis but also offers DIY enthusiasts the flexibility to modify the keyboard.” — Kunal Kumar

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Alpaca Keyboards is creating a sequel to the highly successful WhiteFox mechanical keyboard that raised close to $400,000 during its initial Kickstarter campaign, and is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, the wireless WhiteFox Eclipse . This redesigned 65% mechanical keyboard comes with a wide variety of new features, including the game-changing Gasket Mounted Floating Design.The WhiteFox Eclipse Kickstarter campaign aims to raise funds for production and offer early backers the opportunity to purchase the keyboard at a special discounted price. The keyboard's estimated retail price will be around $150, but early backers can secure theirs for between $120 during the group buy / launch phase.Founder Kunal Kumar shares his excitement about the innovative Gasket Mounted Floating Design: "Our team at Alpaca Keyboards is always striving to push the boundaries of what a mechanical keyboard can offer. With the WhiteFox Eclipse, we're proud to introduce our groundbreaking magnetic gasket architecture, which not only allows for a floating keyboard chassis but also offers DIY enthusiasts the flexibility to modify the feel of their keyboard."The WhiteFox Eclipse offers several remarkable features, such as:Gasket Mounted Floating DesignDouble Gasket Design: Edge Gasket and Magnetic GasketsUnifying White Color SchemeBluetooth 5.0 and Wired FunctionalityCherry Profile PBT KeycapsStandardized 68% LayoutRGB LEDs with UnderglowHotswap Mechanical SwitchesConfigurable using VIA or QMKFirmware and Keycaps for MAC, Windows, and LinuxNoise Dampening FoamFlex Plate and PCBa with Relief CutsThose interested in joining the WhiteFox Eclipse Kickstarter campaign can do so by visiting the following link:For more information about the WhiteFox Eclipse and Alpaca Keyboards, please visit their official website at https://alpacakeyboards.com/whitefox-eclipse and follow them on social media.About Alpaca Keyboards:Alpaca Keyboards is a company dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality mechanical keyboards for both casual users and hardcore enthusiasts. With a focus on design, functionality, and customization, Alpaca Keyboards has quickly become a favorite among the mechanical keyboard community.Media Contact:Mona Smona@promotehour.comAlpaca Keyboards

WhiteFox Eclipse