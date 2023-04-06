Dotup Helps Neo Strive Obtain ICANN Accreditation, Offering End-to-End Consulting Support for Registrars

Dotup Congragulates neo Strive on successful ICANN accreditation Dotup Congragulates neo Strive on successful ICANN accreditation

Dotup announces their collaboration with Neo Strive in obtaining ICANN accreditation and also offers end-to-end ICANN accreditation consulting for registrars.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotup Technology Consulting, a leading provider of technology consulting services, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with Neo Strive, a New York-based registrar, in obtaining ICANN accreditation.

ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) accreditation is a crucial step for registrars who wish to operate in the domain name industry. It is a rigorous process that involves meeting specific requirements set by ICANN, including technical, financial, and operational standards.

The process of obtaining ICANN accreditation can be daunting, and that is where Dotup Technology Consulting comes in. With years of experience in the domain name industry, Dotup offers end-to-end ICANN accreditation consulting support for registrars. Dotup's team of experts guide registrars through the entire process, from preparing the application to meeting the accreditation requirements.

"We are thrilled to have helped Neo Strive obtain ICANN accreditation," said Venkatesh, CEO of Dotup Technology Consulting. "We understand the challenges that registrars face when trying to obtain ICANN accreditation, and we are here to help make the process as smooth as possible."

The benefits of obtaining ICANN accreditation are significant. Accredited registrars can offer a wide range of top-level domains (TLDs) to their customers, including country-code TLDs and generic TLDs like .com, .net, and .org. This expands their business opportunities and improves their credibility in the industry.

"Obtaining ICANN accreditation has opened up new opportunities for us," said Gopinath, CEO of Neo Strive. "Thanks to Dotup's expert guidance and support, we were able to obtain accreditation swiftly and without any hiccups. We are now able to offer our customers a wider range of TLDs, which has greatly improved our business prospects."

Dotup Technology Consulting's end-to-end ICANN accreditation consulting support is the perfect solution for registrar aspirants who want to obtain ICANN accreditation quickly and efficiently. Dotup's team of experts has a deep understanding of the ICANN accreditation process and can guide registrars through the entire process with ease.

For more information about Dotup Technology Consulting's end-to-end ICANN accreditation consulting support, please visit their website or contact their team of experts today.