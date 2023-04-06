Data Center Investment in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam & Paris (FLAP) to Exceed $5 Billion by 2027- Arizton
Get Insights on 259 Existing Data Centers and 29 Upcoming Facilities across FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris) Cities.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton, “FLAP Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022–2027” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every aspect of the FLAP data center market. The research shows that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.5% during 2022-2028.
Investments in the FLAP market are driven by digitalization, the adoption of advanced technologies, and increased connectivity. The availability of free cooling and support from the local government increases investments in the data center market. Governments in the FLAP market focus on installing and generating renewable energy sources in data center facilities. For instance, Telehouse, a subsidiary of KDDI, announced aims for achieving net zero emissions by 2026. Governments in the FLAP market are focused on installing and generating renewable energy sources in data center facilities. For instance, Telehouse, a subsidiary of KDDI, announced aims for achieving net zero emissions by 2026.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Telecom operators Vodafone, EE, Three UK, O2, Telefónica Deutschland, VodafoneZiggo, KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom are some of the major operators deploying 5G network services across the FLAP market.
The local governments of the cities in the FLAP market are taking steps to develop data centers in the region. For instance, the Frankfurt planning department makes new policies to protect data centers from moratoriums by promoting carbon-neutral renewable energy in data centers.
The FLAP market is a well-established data center market in Western Europe. Factors such as the availability of land (Free Trade Zones and Special Trade Zone), submarine cable, inland connectivity, internet exchanges, renewable energy, and free cooling are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
FLAP market has the presence of Google, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle Tencent, and OVHcloud. For instance, in May 2022, Alibaba Cloud launched its third data center in Frankfurt, expected to support digital transformation growth across Europe.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and FLAP market revenue.
Assess the revenue share between retail and wholesale colocation across the FLAP market.
Assessment of the data center construction cost breakup across the FLAP market.
Study of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors across the FLAP market.
An assessment of the data center investment in the FLAP market by the data center operators.
Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the FLAP market.
A detailed study of the existing FLAP data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
The FLAP market investments are classified into power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
DRIVING FACTORS FOR AREA IN THE MARKET
Free Trade Zones, Special Economic Zones, and industrial parks majorly attract investment in the FLAP data center market. For instance, the UK government has established a low tax zone at London Gateway that will offer tax incentives, no stamp duties, rebates on construction & machinery, lower tariffs, and lower customs obligations.
Some of the real estate companies in the FLAP industry are involved in developing the data center campus. For instance, P3 logistics Parks, a European logistics real estate firm, has acquired land to establish a data center campus in Hanau, west of Frankfurt. The campus is constructed in several phases.
In the FLAP market, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Slough, Chesham, and Dartford are significant locations for facilities development.
As per the Cushman & Wakefield global data center market comparison 2022 report, the land price in London is around USD 150 per square foot. The higher land cost in London is expected to shift investments to other cities in the industry with lower land prices. For instance, Amsterdam has a lower land price for building facilities in the FLAP data center market, which is USD 38 per square foot.
MAJOR VENDORS
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
2bm
AECOM
Arup
APL Data Center
Artelia
ARC:MC
Atkins
BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
BladeRoom Data Centres
Bouygues Construction
CAP INGELEC
Deerns
Designer Group
Dornan
DPR Construction
Eiffage
EYP MCF
Future-tech
HDR Architecture
ICT Facilities
INFINITI
ISG
JCA Engineering
JERLAURE
ISG
Kirby Group Engineering
KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN
KMG Partnership
Linesight
LPI Group
Lupp Group
Mace Group
Max Bögl Group
Mercury
Metnor Construction
MiCiM
M+W Group
NWA
Oakmont Construction
PM Group
Red Engineering
Reid Brewin Architects
Royal HaskoningDHV
Salute Mission Critical
Skanska
SPIE UK
STO Building Group
STS Group
Sudlows
Turner & Townsend
Waldeck
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting
Zech Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
3M
ABB
Airedale
Alfa Laval
Carrier
Caterpillar
Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
Condair
Cummins
D'Hondt Thermal Solutions
Delta Electronics
Eaton
ebm-papst
FlaktGroup
Grundfos
Güntner
GS Yuasa International
HITEC Power Protection
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
KOHLER-SDMO
KyotoCooling
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Nlyte Software
Perkins Engines
Piller Power Systems
Riello UPS
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Socomec
Trane Technologies
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Ark Data Centres
China Mobile International (CMI)
Colt Data Centre Services
CyrusOne
DATA4
Digital Realty
Echelon Data Centres
EdgeConneX
Equinix
Global Switch
Iron Mountain
Kao Data
Keppel Data Centres
Maincubes
NTT Global Data Centers
Microsoft
NewTelco
Netwise Hosting
Serverfarm
T5 Data Centers
Telehouse
Vantage Data Centers
VIRTUS Data Centres
New Entrants
CloudHQ
Global Technical Realty (GTR)
Yondr
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems: CRAC and CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers and Other Cooling Units
General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV
Cities: Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris
