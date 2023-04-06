Data Center Investment in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam & Paris (FLAP) to Exceed $5 Billion by 2027- Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Get Insights on 259 Existing Data Centers and 29 Upcoming Facilities across FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris) Cities.

FLAP market has the presence of Google, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle Tencent, and OVHcloud.” — Oliver, Senior Analyst

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton, “FLAP Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022–2027” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every aspect of the FLAP data center market. The research shows that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.5% during 2022-2028.

Investments in the FLAP market are driven by digitalization, the adoption of advanced technologies, and increased connectivity. The availability of free cooling and support from the local government increases investments in the data center market. Governments in the FLAP market focus on installing and generating renewable energy sources in data center facilities. For instance, Telehouse, a subsidiary of KDDI, announced aims for achieving net zero emissions by 2026. Governments in the FLAP market are focused on installing and generating renewable energy sources in data center facilities. For instance, Telehouse, a subsidiary of KDDI, announced aims for achieving net zero emissions by 2026.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Telecom operators Vodafone, EE, Three UK, O2, Telefónica Deutschland, VodafoneZiggo, KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom are some of the major operators deploying 5G network services across the FLAP market.

The local governments of the cities in the FLAP market are taking steps to develop data centers in the region. For instance, the Frankfurt planning department makes new policies to protect data centers from moratoriums by promoting carbon-neutral renewable energy in data centers.

The FLAP market is a well-established data center market in Western Europe. Factors such as the availability of land (Free Trade Zones and Special Trade Zone), submarine cable, inland connectivity, internet exchanges, renewable energy, and free cooling are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

FLAP market has the presence of Google, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle Tencent, and OVHcloud. For instance, in May 2022, Alibaba Cloud launched its third data center in Frankfurt, expected to support digital transformation growth across Europe.

DRIVING FACTORS FOR AREA IN THE MARKET

Free Trade Zones, Special Economic Zones, and industrial parks majorly attract investment in the FLAP data center market. For instance, the UK government has established a low tax zone at London Gateway that will offer tax incentives, no stamp duties, rebates on construction & machinery, lower tariffs, and lower customs obligations.

Some of the real estate companies in the FLAP industry are involved in developing the data center campus. For instance, P3 logistics Parks, a European logistics real estate firm, has acquired land to establish a data center campus in Hanau, west of Frankfurt. The campus is constructed in several phases.

In the FLAP market, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Slough, Chesham, and Dartford are significant locations for facilities development.

As per the Cushman & Wakefield global data center market comparison 2022 report, the land price in London is around USD 150 per square foot. The higher land cost in London is expected to shift investments to other cities in the industry with lower land prices. For instance, Amsterdam has a lower land price for building facilities in the FLAP data center market, which is USD 38 per square foot.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems: CRAC and CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers and Other Cooling Units

General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Cities: Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris

