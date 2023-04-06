Pet Success ReHoming 3 affectionate cats, 4 adorable kittens and 2 gorgeous puppies for clients

Pet Success gives every pet our Hearts with Consistent, Professional Loving Care Pets crave friendship, companionship and the adventure a furry best friend brings Pet Success Rehoming is compassionate and excellent connecting old and new owners for the pets wellbeing

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Success has been voted Most Compassionate and Transparent Rehoming Service by Barhaven Community Association

Pet Success is a full service pet food store, dog training, pet daycare, pet boarding service known for its elite cozy homestyle boarding for affordable rates. Pet Success rehomed 52 surrendered dogs with existing clients who provided safe and loving homes.

Pet Success now has 3 affectionate cats, 4 adorable kittens and 2 gorgeous puppies to Rehome and are asking all interested clients to call 613 710 6688. All Pet Success rehomed pets stay in a homestyle boarding environment where they are hugged and affirmed often, sleep on beds and given free training and socialization classes. Pets are a true blessing and joy and Pet Success treats pets like royalty. All clients receive 10% off dog food and cat food and delivery within 10 km until May 15, 2023. Re-Home with Pet Success and give your pet the loving, compassionate and beautiful transition they deserve.