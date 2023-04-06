Easter Weekend Showers Threaten Melbourne

Bureau of Meteorology warns of heavy rainfall and possible flooding during the Easter weekend.
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easter is a time for celebration and joy, but unfortunately, Mother Nature seems to have other plans for Melbourne this year. The weather forecast for the upcoming Easter weekend is showing a high chance of rain, which may dampen the holiday spirit for many Melbournians.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rain is expected to start on Good Friday and continue throughout the weekend. This may affect many outdoor activities planned for the long weekend, such as picnics, barbeques, and Easter egg hunts.
Furthermore, the rain may also cause some unexpected plumbing issues in homes and businesses throughout Melbourne. As the ground becomes saturated, it can put pressure on pipes, leading to leaks or even burst pipes. This can be a real headache for homeowners, especially during a holiday weekend when it can be difficult to find a reliable plumber.
“To avoid any plumbing emergencies this Easter, it is recommended that homeowners take some preventative measures such as clearing gutters and downpipes to prevent blockages, checking for any leaks, and ensuring that any outdoor plumbing fixtures are properly secured.” Said Adam, owner of On Call Plumber.
If you do find yourself in need of an 24 hour emergency plumber over the long weekend, it's important to choose a reliable and experienced professional who can provide prompt and efficient service. Don't let a plumbing emergency ruin your Easter weekend – be prepared and take action now to protect your home and family.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.