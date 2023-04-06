BTSE and Manta Network Discuss Decentralization, Privacy, and Web3 Technologies on Cryptoslate's SlateCast

BTSE & Manta Network Executives Discuss Decentralization, Privacy, & Web3 on CryptoSlate's SlateCast.

The potential of Web3 technologies is immense. We need to work towards building a more transparent, decentralized, and user-centric digital world.” — Henry Liu, CEO, BTSE

ROAD TOWN, BVI, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executives from BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, and Manta Network, a layer one protocol focused on integrating privacy features into digital applications, recently co-appeared on Cryptoslate's SlateCast podcast. The April 2023 episode featured Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE, and Kenny Li, co-founder of Manta Network, as they shared insights on the importance of decentralization, privacy, and Web3 technologies in countering big tech dominance.

During the podcast, Henry Liu and Kenny Li discussed how Web2, characterized by the dominance of tech giants and their monetization of users' data, has raised concerns about data privacy and security. They highlighted how Web3, with its decentralized nature and focus on user empowerment, intends to change this paradigm. Henry Liu emphasized the need to foster innovation while safeguarding privacy and data ownership, stating, "The potential of Web3 technologies is immense. We need to work towards building a more transparent, decentralized, and user-centric digital world."

Kenny Li, co-founder of Manta Network, shared his expertise in delivering on-chain privacy using zero knowledge (ZK) proofs, and discussed Manta Network's mission of providing privacy solutions for the decentralized digital space. As a layer one protocol, Manta Network is dedicated to integrating privacy features into both Web3 and Web2 applications. Kenny Li's insights on Manta Network's efforts to promote privacy and security on the blockchain, along with his expertise in developing privacy solutions using ZK proofs, added valuable perspective to the podcast discussion.

The podcast covered a wide range of topics, including the hurdles Web3 projects may face from big tech companies, the importance of improving user experience in the short term for the growth of the decentralized internet, and the significance of data ownership and user control over data in today's digital landscape. The thought-provoking discussion shed light on the evolving landscape of the digital world and the intersection of technology, privacy, and decentralization.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com.

About Manta Network

Manta Network is the Layer 1 blockchain that brings programmable privacy to Web3 using zero-knowledge proofs. Its core products and technologies suite, including zkNFTs and MantaPay, offer user-friendly access to powerful ZK-enabled use cases. Leveraging the Poseidon hash and its own cryptographic innovations, Manta Network offers the fastest prover speed of any ZK network.

The project is created by a team of experienced founders from prestigious institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Algorand. Manta Network has received investments from some of the top Web3 investment funds, including Binance Labs and Polychain, and has grown through participation in some of the best web3 accelerators, including Alliance and Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator.

Manta Network is poised to onboard the next generation of Web3 users and usher in a new chapter of privacy-focused Web3 applications.

About CryptoSlate

At CryptoSlate, we demystify digital assets and showcase their potential to transform society for the better by providing accessible, reliable information and analysis, supporting individuals and organizations to explore cryptocurrencies, DeFi, NFTs, Web3, and more.

