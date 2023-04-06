M2Bio Appoints Ze-ev Krein as Chairman of the M2Bio Scientific Advisory Board

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Ze-ev Krein has accepted the Chairman position for M2Bio’s Scientific Advisory Board. His experience in legislation, drug development, analytical chemistry, and computer science will be invaluable in guiding the board to develop novel approaches to innovation and the pursuit of the discovery of novel bioactive compounds.

Mr. Krein graduated as a University of Cape Town class medallist, with a B Com in Information Systems. He then went on to follow his passion for science and completed his B Sc in chemistry within two years. He completed his honors in chemistry at the University of Stellenbosch (Dissertation: Molecular Lego Self-assembly of new Metallomacrocyclic Complexes of Bi-Podal N-aroyl-N’, N’ -dialkyl thioureas) and his Masters in Medicinal Chemistry at University of Cape Town (UCT) under Prof Dr. Kelly Chibale. His research was in the field of drug development (Dissertation: “Utilisation of efficient reactions to combine moieties exhibiting biological activity to produce novel anti-infectives against HIV and Malaria”). After his Masters, he ran the inorganic/analytical lab for the Forensic Science Laboratory at the South African Police Service (SAPS). During this period he served as an expert witness in high-profile cases and completed his LLB from UNISA. He has also served as the commander of the Cyber Unit for Crime Intelligence and is now a section commander for the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau. He has founded multiple technology companies and serves on a number of committees including the Cannabis Working Group with SAHPRA, a decisive group on the legislation of Cannabis.

On the acceptance of his appointment, Mr. Krein had the following to say:

“Health is a holistic approach, the mind, and body need to be a harmonious unit. You cannot assess mental health without considering physiological health. We are in an era where our minds are tossed around like a ping pong ball through online distractions and our physiology is recovering from the bombardment of the sugar era. Health begins with awareness followed by positive behavior and habits. M2Bio Sciences is deeply invested in and committed to this approach. M2Bio places immense focus on providing only the highest quality of nutrient-rich products for the body, and provides exemplary approaches to a healthy lifestyle. Through the products and the environment M2Bio seeks to create, the consumer will experience a genuine increase in their well-being and seek further good behaviors. I was excited to walk this path with M2Bio when I realized their commitment to scientific research and an unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality product. Their holistic approach is visible in their partnership with high-performance athletes and the funding of independent research led by university faculties. I am confident that our path together will not only lead to healthier individuals but also to a happier and more informed society.”

''Having such a brilliant mind join our team at this time in the M2Bio journey is so fortuitous. Zev and I share so much in common in terms of thought processes and critical thinking. We both have a passion for deploying advanced technologies to drive better outcomes for medicine, science, and health. Zev and I will be working very closely to execute some very remarkable deliverables in the coming months. Remember always to connect the dots.'' - said Jeff Robinson, M2Bio Sciences CEO.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

