Mobile Money Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Mastercard, Google, Orange

The Mobile Money market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 32.34% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Mobile Money Market 2023-2029. A detailed study accumulated to offer the Latest insights about acute features of the Mobile Money market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Orange S.A. (France), Monitise Plc (United Kingdom), Mahindra Comviva (India), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States
The Mobile Money Market refers to the use of mobile devices and wireless networks to facilitate financial transactions and other related services, such as remittances, bill payments, and mobile banking. It enables users to store, send, and receive money using their mobile devices, without the need for a physical bank account or cash. Mobile money services typically rely on partnerships between mobile network operators and financial institutions and can be accessed through a mobile app, SMS messaging, or USSD codes. The Mobile Money Market has gained popularity in emerging economies, where traditional banking services may be inaccessible or expensive, and where there is a high penetration of mobile devices. It has also emerged as a key tool for financial inclusion, enabling unbanked and underbanked individuals to access basic financial services and participate in the formal economy.
Market Trends:
• Increasing adoption of mobile payment solutions for retail transactions, such as payments for groceries, transportation, and online purchases.
• Growing popularity of mobile banking and related services, such as account opening, loan applications, and investment management.
• Expansion of mobile money services to include international remittances, allowing for faster and cheaper cross-border transactions.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing adoption of mobile devices and internet connectivity, particularly in emerging economies, where traditional banking services may be limited or unavailable.
• Growing demand for financial inclusion and access to basic financial services, particularly among unbanked and underbanked populations.
• Rising awareness about the convenience and security of mobile money services, which can be accessed from anywhere at any time.
Market Opportunities:
• Potential for further growth and adoption of mobile money services in emerging economies, particularly in regions where traditional banking services are limited or unavailable.
• Increasing demand for mobile-based micro-insurance and micro-investment products, providing new opportunities for financial inclusion and access to services.
The market is segmented by Global Mobile Money Market Breakdown by Type (Airtime Transfers & Top-ups, Money Transfers & Payment, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel, and Ticketing, Others) by Payment (NFC, Mobile Billing, SMS, USSD or STK, Others) by End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Sector, Energy & Utilities Sector, Retail Sector, Health Care Sector, Hospitality & Tourism Sector, Media & Entertainment Sector) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Major Key Players of the Market: Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Orange S.A. (France), Monitise Plc (United Kingdom), Mahindra Comviva (India), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States
- Detailed consideration of Mobile Money market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
- Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
- In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Mobile Money market-leading players.
- Mobile Money market latest innovations and major procedures.
- Favorable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
- Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Mobile Money market for forthcoming years.
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Mobile Money market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the Mobile Money market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
• Value in dollar terms and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within the region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
