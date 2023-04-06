Online Travel Services Market to See Sustainable Growth Ahead: Expedia, TripAdvisor Trivago GmbH

Stay up to date with Online Travel Services Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Online Travel Services Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Travel Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Expedia, Inc. (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), TripAdvisor LLC (United States), Ctrip.Com International, Ltd. (China), Hostelworld Group (Ireland), Hotel Urbano Travel (Brasil), South Australian Tourism Commission (Australia), CheapOair.Com (United States), Trivago GmbH (Germany), Thomas Cook Group Plc. (United Kingdom), MakeMyTrip Limited (India)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Travel Services market to witness a CAGR of 12.32% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Online Travel Services Market Breakdown by Type (Vacation Packages, Accommodation Booking, Transportation Booking, Others) by Booking (Online Booking, Direct Travel Agency) by Device (Desktop, Mobile) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific,MEA). The Online Travel Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 1481.41 Billion at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 354.2 Billion.
Definition:
The online travel services market refers to the industry of providing travel-related services through the internet. This includes booking flights, hotels, rental cars, and other travel-related activities. The market is primarily driven by the increasing trend of online bookings, as well as the growth of the travel and tourism industry worldwide.
Market Trends:
Increasing use of data and technology to enhance customer experience
Market Drivers:
Growing global tourism industry, Increasing internet and smartphone penetration
Market Opportunities:
Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide personalized recommendations and enhance customer experience
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Online Travel Services Market: Vacation Packages, Accommodation Booking, Transportation Booking, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Online Travel Services Market: Online Travel Agencies, Direct Travel Suppliers
