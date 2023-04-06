Finzly Appoints Gene Neyer, Inder Koul to Advisory Board

Finzly, amidst rapid growth, welcomes two banking industry veterans, Gene Neyer and Inder Koul, to its expanding advisory board.
As we enter an exciting phase of growth at Finzly, our advisors play an integral role to our growth. We couldn’t be more excited to have Gene and Inder on our team.”
— Booshan Rengachari, Founder and CEO, Finzly
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finzly, a pioneer in banking and payment technology announced today that it is expanding its advisory board with the addition of two veterans from the banking industry – Gene Neyer and Inder Koul.
“We are delighted to welcome these two proven industry leaders to Finzly’s Board,” said Booshan Rengachari, Founder and CEO, Finzly. “As we enter an exciting phase of growth at Finzly, our advisors play an integral role to our growth. A seasoned industry expert in payments, Gene’s experience, tenacity and extensive market knowledge will undoubtedly help our company’s growth ambitions. Inder’s deep understanding of emerging technologies and their practical applications at banks will play a pivotal role in our ongoing success. We couldn’t be more excited to have them on our team.”
With decades of experience in payments product development and a recent track record of modernizing payments at financial institutions, Gene is actively engaged in the industry, holding advisory positions at financial institutions and fintechs. Previously, Gene served as the Head of Money Movement at US Bank and as the Head of Industry and Regulation for Finastra. Gene's contributions to the US Faster Payments Council as a board member are complemented by his recent success in leading instant payment projects for Central Infrastructures in Africa and Asia. Gene is a distinguished alumnus of Wharton/University of Pennsylvania, having earned an Executive Masters in Technology Management, and also holds a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from City College of NY.
“I am excited to be joining Finzly at a pivotal time in its journey. Finzly’s innovative and industry-leading solutions for banks are now well-proven in operation and we are set to transform how banks can compete in the new ecosystem for payments. I look forward to working with Booshan and the other key stakeholders,” commented Gene.
Inder is an accomplished global leader with over three decades of experience in Innovation, Business Transformation, Technology, Digital, Cyber and Operations. With an impressive track record of spearheading Strategy, Technology, Operations and Digital business functions at major banks such as 1st Source Bank, First Niagara Financial Group, Huntington Bank, and Bank of America, Inder has also managed programs at leading institutions like IBM, Verizon and KPMG Consulting. He is an alumnus of BITS-Pilani University in India with a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering.
“I am looking forward to working with Booshan and the Finzly team who have been revolutionizing the way we think about money movement. With a focus on customer-first design using cutting-edge technology, we have the potential not only to reshape the role banks play in moving money in the connected economy, but also by providing broader solutions that can be quickly integrated with legacy environments,” commented Inder.
Last month, Finzly announced an exciting development in its advisory board with the appointment of payments veteran Steve Ledford, formerly of The Clearing House. With the emergence of instant payment rails like FedNow and RTP, and ongoing advancements in commercial payments, Finzly's award-winning payment platform has become the preferred platform for numerous financial institutions.
About Finzly
Finzly empowers the banks of the future, along with fintechs and businesses, to seamlessly offer and access financial services in an open, connected, embedded and real-time ecosystem. At the core of this infrastructure is Finzly OS, a modern, cloud-based, API-enabled operating system that serves as a parallel platform to a bank's core. With a wide range of turnkey banking solutions, including a multi-rail payment hub, foreign exchange, trade finance, compliance, and treasury experience components, Finzly enables the creation of programmable banks while also providing a Banking as a Service platform to fintech partners and corporate customers via a single API connection to all payment networks. In a recent milestone, Finzly announced the world's first API to access the FedNow service, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the banking technology space. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting www.finzly.com
